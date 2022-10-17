K-pop supergroup BTS WILL enlist in the South Korean military following years-long debate

<!–

The members of the K-pop band BTS will fulfill their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, ending a debate over exonerating them for their artistic achievements.

Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, 29-year-old Jin, will withdraw his request to postpone his conscription at the end of the month and take the required conscription steps.

The six other members also plan to serve in the military, according to the company’s notice to financial regulators, which described it as management-related information that could potentially influence investment decisions.

South Korean law requires most able-bodied men under the age of 30 to serve between 18 and 21 months of military service, especially as the country technically remains at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Big Hit released another statement on Twitter, saying that the company and BTS members “look forward to getting back together as a group around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Big Hit Music said the band's oldest member, Jin, 29, (pictured) will withdraw his request to postpone his conscription at the end of the month and take the required conscription steps.

Whether the BTS members should serve in the military has been a hotly debated issue in South Korea as Jin may have to be enlisted early next year after turning 30 in December.

Refusing to do military service is a crime in South Korea and can lead to jail time and social stigma.

Military service exemptions are granted to some elite athletes, such as Olympic medalists, and classical musicians – but pop stars are not eligible.

Big Hit Music confirmed that the BTS stars, ranging in age from 25-year-old Jungkook to 29-year-old Jin, will enlist in the military.

No further information on the timing of their service was given.

BTS announced a hiatus from group musical activities in June to pursue solo projects, raising questions about the band’s future.

South Korean law requires most able-bodied men under the age of 30 to serve between 18 and 21 months of military service, especially as the country technically remains at war with nuclear-armed North Korea. Pictured: A South Korean marine member participates in amphibious landing exercises during a joint military exercise with US and Philippine navies at a naval station in Zambales province, Philippines, on Oct. 7

The band got back together this weekend, performing together in Busan in support of the city’s EXPO bid, but only solo projects seem planned until 2025.

The announcement came after Military Manpower Administration commissioner Lee Ki Sik told lawmakers this month it would be “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

BTS had already benefited from a revision of the conscription law in 2020, which pushed the age limit for some entertainers to sign up from 28 to 30.

Since the military service of South Korea interrupts young men in their professional careers or studies, avoiding military duties or creating exemptions is a very sensitive issue.

Opinion polls over the past few weeks have shown that the public was divided on whether BTS members should serve in the military.