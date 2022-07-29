K-pop stars Blackpink turn PUBG into a beautiful stage for new music video

The latest music video from K-pop stars Blackpink drops the band on a battle royale island. As part of a recent collaboration with PUBG mobile – recently hosting its first-ever in-game concert – Blackpink has released a new video set in the game’s world. It features virtual avatars of the band as they sing in post-apocalyptic landscapes and ride motorcycles on deserted highways. The song itself, called “Ready For Love”, was teased during the group’s virtual concert.

The virtual concert and video follow in the footsteps of other in-game performances, especially those in Fortnite, which featured Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, among others. But it’s also part of a slowly burgeoning trend of music merging with virtual worlds. League of Legends For example, developer Riot has multiple virtual music projects — including K-pop quartet K/DA and hip-hop group True Damage — that release albums and act as holograms at live events. Virtual influencer Miquela once debuted a music video on Lollapalooza, and PUBG parent company Krafton teases a virtual human named Ana who hopes to turn into a pop star.

As for Blackpink and PUBG mobile, the collaboration is not quite over yet. The in-game concert – called “The Virtual” – is still running this weekend. Players in the Americas can try it out until July 30, while the rest of the world has until July 31.