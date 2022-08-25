K-pop stars BLACKPINK tipped to top Australia’s ARIA chart with Pink Venom

<!–

South Korean quartet BLACKPINK are tipped to earn their first number 1 single.

The K-pop superstars recently returned with their new single Pink Venom, which is likely to debut at the top of the ARIA Singles Chart this weekend.

This makes it the highest charted song by a Korean group in Australian music history, beating BTS’ Dynamite, which peaked at number 2.

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK (pictured) are tipped to earn their first No. 1 hit on Australia’s ARIA Singles Chart

The group is fending off some stiff competition from Nicki Minaj, whose new single Super Freaky Girl is keeping an eye on the number 2 spot, according to ARIA.

BLACKPINK will also likely block late Kiwi singer Margaret Urlich and Australian legend John Farnham from the top of the charts.

Urlich has topped Australia’s iTunes charts since her death this week, as Farnham’s songs skyrocketed the streaming charts after his shock cancer diagnosis.

The group’s new single Pink Venom will likely prevent John Farnham (pictured) from returning to the top. Farnham’s music has skyrocketed again on the streaming charts since his cancer diagnosis this week

Pink Venom’s success is most likely due to YouTube views, which ARIA has only just incorporated into their mapping methodology this year.

“We know that millions of Australians watch music videos on YouTube every month, so it’s great to know that this data will now enter the ARIA charts,” YouTube Music ANZ said in a statement in March.

The Pink Venom video was viewed 50 million times in its first 9 hours, making it the most viewed music video in 24 hours this year.

Pink Venom’s success is most likely due to YouTube views, which ARIA has only just incorporated into their mapping methodology this year. The Pink Venom music video (pictured) currently has over 183 million views

BLACKPINK’s Roseanne ‘Rosé’ Park (pictured) was born in Auckland and grew up in Melbourne

It has since been viewed over 183 million times and is currently #1 on YouTube Music’s trending chart.

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular K-pop groups Down Under due to their connection to Australia and New Zealand.

Member Roseanne ‘Rosé’ Park was born in Auckland and grew up in Melbourne, while Jennie Kim studied in New Zealand for five years.

Their debut album, titled The Album, last reached number 2 in Australia’s ARIA Album Chart in 2020.