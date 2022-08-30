K-pop idol FAINTS on stage amid gruelling world tour in shock footage

<!–

A popular K-pop idol has passed out on stage in a shocking video that has gone viral on social media.

Yeojin, 19, was performing with her girl group LOONA when she collapsed onstage at Mexico City’s Pepsi Center during the group’s grueling world tour.

In the footage, the star struggles to stay on her feet before falling to the ground.

A member of the popular South Korean girl group LOONA (pictured together) passed out on stage during a concert in Mexico

One of her band members desperately tries to grab her arm to avoid the fall, but is eventually pulled along with her.

The images shocked fans, with many begging the group’s record label to cancel the remainder of their tour.

“They have to cancel the whole tour, the girls are getting overworked. This is never okay, especially if they pass out on stage is not okay,” one fan pleaded on Twitter.

“These girls are in their twenties and physically fit, there is absolutely no reason why they should collapse,” added another.

Yeojin, 19, was performing with LOONA as she collapsed onstage at Mexico City’s Pepsi Center (pictured) during the group’s grueling world tour. Yeojin second from the left in the photo

In the footage, the star struggles to stay on her feet before falling to the ground

LOONA, which has 12 members, has already had several members on tour due to various health issues.

Choerry and Olivia were already out of performances due to their ill health, while member Haseul recently started performing with a sling on her arm.

The group’s biggest star, Chuu, had already skipped the tour altogether due to scheduling conflicts in South Korea.

Yeojin is pictured posing outside during a short break during the group’s grueling tour

In June, Chuu reportedly took legal action against her label Blockberry Creative, requesting that her contract be terminated.

LOONA was on the final stop of the North American leg of their world tour when Yeojin collapsed.

They are now heading to Japan to promote their new Japanese single before embarking on the European leg of their tour.

The group, which has 12 members, already had several members on the tour due to various health conditions. A member performed on stage with a sling on her arm (pictured)

Prior to the incident, the group had performed 13 concerts in the United States, usually with only a day between shows.

They’ve had a busy schedule over the past few months, first in the South Korean competition series Queendom 2 before promoting their album Flip That and then launching their world tour.

LOONA debuted in 2018 and has built up a large international fan base.

In addition to charting the Billboard 200, the group has also collaborated with Grimes and won an MTV Europe Music Award for Best K-pop Act.