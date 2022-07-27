K-9 is shot dead in Massachusetts and becomes state’s first police dog to die in line of duty

A Massachusetts State Police hero K-9 was shot dead by a fugitive who later turned the gun on himself after a standoff Tuesday at a home in the town of Fitchburg.

Frankie was on the scene with his supervisor, State Police Sergeant David Stucenski.

K-9 Frankie spent nine years with the state police. Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, would have turned 11 in August.

He is the first dog killed while on duty in Massachusetts, spokesman Colonel Christopher Mason said.

Mason said, “His sacrifice will never be forgotten. Frankie had all the qualities we look for in good law enforcement officers, K-9 or human: intelligence, tremendous courage and dedication to protecting the public.”

The news of Frankie’s death revived Twitter, with the hashtag #RIPFrankie being used by animal lovers around the world to pay their respects.

According to authorities, fugitive Matthew Mack, 38, barricaded himself at a third-floor apartment at 40 Oliver Street in Fitchburg around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. shoot themselves.

Suspect Matthew Mack was a career criminal and was wanted by police in connection with a separate shooting that took place last Thursday

The house is adjacent to the Fitchburg Police Headquarters.

Mack was wanted for gun offenses and charged with complicity in a shooting in Fitchburg last Thursday.

At 2:50 PM, Stucenski and Frankie entered the house in an attempt to take Mack into custody.

When they saw Mack at the back door of the house, he shot the couple several times, wounding Frankie. Sergeant Stucenski was unharmed in the shooting.

Officials rushed Frankie to Wachusett Animal Hospital in Westminster, where he was pronounced dead.

Frankie pictured with his handler State Police Sergeant David Stucenski

Frankie was shot as he and his attendant entered the apartment where Mack had been holed up

Frankie was rushed to a nearby animal hospital via EMS thanks to Nero’s Act, a law that allows law enforcement animals to be transported in ambulances

The dog was allowed to be transported by ambulance thanks to Nero’s law, a bill passed in February 2021.

Named after a Yarmouth Police dog who was seriously injured in a shooting in 2018, the law allows police animals to be transported via EMS.

In a statement, Mason said, “He was as loyal a partner as any trooper has ever had.”

He continued: “When one of our K9s passes – never in service to this day – our K9 handlers have a saying. ‘Leisure.’ It means these brave dogs who work so hard to protect the rest of us have earned their eternal peace.”

The Colonel added, “In 2017, he and Trooper Stucenski were awarded the Medal of Valor at the annual George L. Hanna Awards for Bravery, the state’s highest award ceremony for law enforcement.”

A 2017 state police statement described Stucenski and Frankie chasing an armed suspect.

When the assailant opened fire, “Frankie fearlessly charged at the shooter and knocked him to the ground with such a blow that the gun fell from the suspect’s hand.”

The dog was also honored in 2014 when he and Stucenski won awards from the US Police Canine Association for outstanding law enforcement skills, reports the Boston Herald.

After the shooting, Stucenski’s wife wrote on Facebook: ‘Thank you for your service Frankie and protecting so many’

In December 2013, 1,250 packs of heroin labeled ‘Obamacare’ and ‘Kurt Cobain’ were seized by Stucenski and Frankie

In 2013, Frankie’s exploits were widely reported when he and Stucenski discovered a heroin trafficking gang. The pair arrested a group that sold heroin labeled “Obamacare.”

In June 2022, Frankie and Stucenski were honored after the 2019 arrest of a child pornography suspect at a motel in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

After the shooting, Stucenski’s wife wrote on Facebook, “Thank you for your service Frankie and protecting so many.”

State police said Frankie was escorted by police to the Final Gift Pet Memorial Center in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Officers believed Mack to be armed and dangerous and carried out a full tactical set-up outside the house.

In addition to being a police negotiator, Mack also spoke on the phone with members of his family who tried to persuade him to surrender.

At around 5:20 p.m., a state police drone camera showed Mack dead in the house.

Mack’s criminal record goes back to 2001, reports the Boston Globe.

On Thursday, a man named Joel Davila-Ramirez is charged with shooting at a parked Honda Accord in Fitchburg. Mack took the gun from Ramirez.

Mack had to appear in court the morning he shot Frankie. He was charged with violating his probation while handling the weapon. According to the Globe, the dog killer was on probation for stabbing a man in Fitchburg in October 2021.

The Globe report goes on to say that Mack was charged in his past with armed robbery, robbery and drug offenses. He was also once accused of pulling a fire alarm at a school.

Commenting on Mack’s death, his sister Malinna wrote on Facebook: ‘The police killed my brother today. F**k that dog on duty’

Commenting on Mack’s death, his sister Malinna wrote on Facebook: ‘The police killed my brother today. F**k that dog on duty.’

His sister told me today that Mack has two young daughters. The post mentions that the mother of Mack’s children has passed away.

On his Facebook page, Mack said he was a widow.

Malinna Mack later wrote that her brother was a “king, a highly motivated hard-working man.” She added: “He didn’t deserve bullets, they could have used fake bullets if they felt unsafe.”