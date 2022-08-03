JYL Fishing YouTuber is harassed at Sydney International Boat Show, taunted with racist slurs

A man has been filmed taunting an Australian-Asian fisherman with racist remarks during an exclusive boat show – before his well-dressed lover told the victim he was “embarrassing himself” and tried to kick him out.

John Lee, who runs the YouTube channel JYL Fishing TV, has shared online footage of him being harassed at the Sydney International Boat Show in Cockle Bay over the weekend.

The video shows Mr. Lee logging in to a booth with a QR code when he was approached by another visitor who took his fishing rod without permission and asked, “What kind of bait are you using?”

After Mr. Lee replied, “I don’t know,” the man replied, “Is something wrong?”

The video shows Mr. Lee calling the man out by telling him his comment was a “racist” joke, but the man continued, “Aren’t you Aussie? Throw a shrimp on the barbie (BBQ) mate.’

Mr Lee, who is of Korean descent, told Daily Mail Australia he was not surprised by the racist attack as “unfortunately, incidents like this are common”.

John Lee (pictured) was at the Sydney International Boat Show over the weekend when he was harassed

The man’s girlfriend intervened and said, “Matt, please shut up,” while bystanders remained silent during the exchange.

The woman eventually grabbed her husband and dragged him away, telling Mr. Lee to back off as he turned to follow them.

“You fucking loved it!” the man shouts over his lover’s shoulder.

“You’re a fucking asshole,” Mr. Lee replies, adding “what’s your name?”

As the couple walked away, his partner continued to abuse Mr. Lee.

‘How embarrassing,’ she said

“Grow a penis… seriously.”

The woman tried to get Mr Lee to stop filming before she allegedly filed a complaint with security

The man who yelled the racist comments was pushed away from him by his partner and Mr Lee started arguing again

The partner followed her husband and Mr. Lee and his friend returned to the stable, where a woman at the front desk apologized for the couple’s behavior.

But a short time later, Mr. Lee and his friend were approached by security, who told them that the woman, who claimed to be the owner of the booth, had complained and requested that they be removed from the show.

After explaining their side of the story and suggesting that the man appeared to be drunk, the guards decide not to kick them out.

Guards (pictured) at the boat show decided not to kick Mr Lee out after hearing his version of events

Mr Lee uploaded the footage to his channel on Monday.

“I probably could have handled the situation more calmly, but I lost it when he squeezed me because the man was somewhat forced to walk away by the lady,” he wrote.

“My intent for this video of the incident, after giving it some serious thought, is to raise awareness about casual racism and how common it is.

“The whole incident has ruined 30 minutes of our day. I hope they [the couple] can learn from this or over time that there is no room for racism.’

Mr Lee was applauded for standing up to the couple but said the incident ruined his day

Many commentators applauded Mr. Lee for mentioning the behavior, and some shared their own similar experiences.

“I’ve experienced this kind of nonchalant racism all my life growing up in Australia,” said one man.

“Thank you for standing up for yourself and calling out that racist! The way that woman treated you, John, and how she defended that racist was disgusting.”

Another added: “Thank you for not taking it and standing up for yourself.

“It’s unfortunate that some still find casual racism or racism in general acceptable in today’s society.”

It remains unclear whether the couple was involved with the company at the booth.