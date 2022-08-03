JYK Fishing YouTuber is harassed at Sydney International Boat Show, taunted with racist slurs

A man taunted an Australian fisherman of Asian descent for making racist comments at a boating convention before his wife told the victim he was ’embarrassing himself’ and tried to kick him out.

John Lee, who runs the YouTube channel JYK Fishing TV, has shared footage online of how he was harassed at the Sydney International Boat Show this weekend.

The video showed Mr. Lee logging in to a booth with a QR code when he was approached by another contestant who grabbed his rod without permission and asked ‘what bait are you using?’

After Mr. Lee replied ‘I don’t know’, the man replied ‘is something wrong (sic)?’

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Mr Lee said he was not surprised by the incident as “unfortunately, incidents like this are common”.

The video shows Mr. Lee calling the man out by telling him it was a racist joke, but the man persisted, saying, ‘Aren’t you Aussie? Throw a shrimp on the barbie (BBQ) mate.’

A man has been filmed making a racist comment to an Australian man of Asian descent

The man’s wife intervened and said, “Matt, please shut up,” as shocked bystanders stared in silence at the exchange.

The woman eventually grabbed her husband and dragged him away, telling Mr. Lee to back off as he turned to follow them.

“You fucking loved it!” the man yells over his wife’s shoulder, further complicating the situation.

“You’re a fucking asshole,” cried Mr. Lee, adding “what’s your name?”

The man continued along the boardwalk as his wife began to tell Mr. Lee.

“How embarrassing,” she said.

“Grow a penis… seriously.”

The woman followed her husband and Mr. Lee and his friend returned to the stable, where a woman at the front desk apologized for the couple’s behavior.

But a short time later, Mr. Lee and his friend were approached by security, who told them that the woman, who claimed to be the owner of the booth, had filed a complaint asking them to be evicted.

After explaining their side of the story, including that the man appeared to be intoxicated, the guards decided not to escort the couple outside.

Lee, who was already filming the show when the incident happened, uploaded the footage to his channel on Monday, where it already has more than 5,200 views.

“I probably could have handled the situation more calmly, but I lost it when he squeezed me because the man was somewhat forced to walk away by the lady,” he wrote.

“My intent for this video of the incident, after giving it some serious thought, is to raise awareness about casual racism and how common it is.

“The whole incident has ruined 30 minutes of our day. I hope they [the couple] can learn from this or over time that there is no room for racism.’

Many commentators applauded Mr. Lee for mentioning the behavior, and some shared their own similar experiences.

“I’ve experienced this kind of nonchalant racism all my life growing up in Australia,” said one man.

“Thank you for standing up for yourself and calling out that racist! The way that woman treated you, John, and how she defended that racist was disgusting.”

Another added: “Thank you for not taking it and standing up for yourself.

“It’s unfortunate that some still find casual racism or racism in general acceptable in today’s society.”

It remains unclear whether the couple was involved with the company at the booth.