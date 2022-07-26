Juventus will target Chelsea star Timo Werner or Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Juventus are looking to Chelsea striker Timo Werner or Manchester United’s Anthony Martial if they fail to strike a deal for top target Alvaro Morata.

The Serie A giants have identified the Spain international as the perfect fit to complete boss Massimiliano Allegri’s new frontline alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria.

The 29-year-old striker had a two-season spell with Juve from 2014-16 before Real Madrid activated their buy-back clause, but then returned on a two-season loan from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

However, Morata has returned to Atlético after the Italian side dropped their £29.7million option to sign him permanently when his two-year loan expired in June, as they want to try and negotiate a lower fee, according to the report. Sky Italy.

United striker Martial was of interest to Juve in the January transfer window, before eventually moving to Sevilla on loan.

The Frenchman has since returned to the Red Devils and made a positive impression in pre-season, meaning United may not want to sell the attacker, who led their pre-season tour alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Troubled Chelsea striker Werner is drawing tentative interest from former club Red Bull Leipzig, who received £49million for him when his sack clause was enforced by the Blues two years ago.

The German attacker has been criticized by coach Thomas Tuchel and was offered for Matthijs de Ligt in talks with Juve ahead of his move to Bayern Munich.

The former Leipzig striker has been one of the most disappointing things the Blues have done in recent years, scoring just 23 goals in 89 games since coming from RB Leipzig in 2020 on a £53m deal.

Old Lady boss Allegri has now named Werner as a potential target in his list of attack options this summer to complete his new front line.

He has struggled to secure a place in Tuchel’s base during his two seasons at Stamford Bridge. But now it looks like he could also have annoyed the German manager with what he does off the pitch.

Recently, however, the Blues striker spoke that he can “be happy anywhere” and that it was “clear” that he wants to play more for the World Cup later this year.

He also seemed to subtly dig into Tuchel, saying: “I think of course the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts and what you need in different games. I think I wasn’t on his mind in a lot of games, so I’m trying to change that.”

Tuchel responded by saying: ‘I’m amazed, I would be very happy as a young guy with a contract with Chelsea Football Club.

‘I would be one of the happiest people on earth. He must get his playing time by showing quality, taking your place and defending your place.

“I would be one of the happiest people in the world with a Chelsea contract. If he said this, I don’t understand.’