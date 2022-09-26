Juventus ‘weighing a move for Antoine Griezmann’ if Atlético Madrid does not secure him

Juventus ‘prepare an attack on French striker Antoine Griezmann’ if Atlético Madrid fail to complete their permanent Barcelona signing.

Griezmann, 31, is currently on a two-year loan spell with Atletico, but the club has limited his playing time to avoid being forced to buy him out in full.

The original transfer fee was £35million, but reports in recent days have suggested a deal worth £22million could be finalized soon.

Antoine Griezmann is reportedly on Juventus’ radar if he doesn’t make his Atlético Madrid loan permanent from Barcelona

The French striker has spent a lot of time warming up the bench this season to avoid activating a clause in his lease that would oblige Atlético to pay Barcelona £35million

It would end the farce of Atletico manager Diego Simeone who was only able to take Griezmann off the bench after 60 minutes to ensure he doesn’t play in 50 per cent of games.

However, according to Gazzetta dello SportJuventus are alert to developments and may strike to sign the Frenchman, who has already scored three goals this season despite his limited playing time.

Juventus are in bad shape and are already thinking about reinforcements for January or next summer.

Griezmann’s contract with Barcelona expires in 2024 and the Nou Camp club should certainly consider selling the striker for less than they had ideally hoped.

Griezmann would also have to make a salary cut if he moved to Serie A.

Griezmann celebrates after his goal in Atlético’s Champions League match against Porto

Juventus is already looking at future reinforcements after a mediocre start to the season

Gazzetta adds that Juventus may also be eyeing Marco Asensio and Christian Pulisic as they look for more bargains following the arrival of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria this summer.

Juventus have so far lost both their Champions League group matches – to Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica – and their 1-0 loss to Monza before the international break, leaving them languishing in eighth in the league.

Griezmann, meanwhile, captained France in their 2-0 defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night.

They finished third in their group and avoided relegation as Austria was defeated 3-1 by Croatia.