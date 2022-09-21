Juventus Ultras attack captain Leonardo Bonucci, saying Monza ‘apology’ showed lack of leadership

Ultras of Juventus have hit out at club captain Leonardo Bonucci, claiming he is not a leader and never will be.

The club’s core fan base have felt they need to make their voices heard after their shaky start to this season, with Juventus winning just two of their seven Serie A games going into the international break.

Bonucci took his players to the traveling fans to ‘apologise’ after their 1-0 loss to Monza on Sunday, sealed by Christian Gytkjaer’s second-half strike.

Leonardo Bonucci’s leadership skills have been attacked by Juventus Ultras

But the Ultras have taken to social media to criticize Bonucci for his leadership skills, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Ultras wrote: ‘We are faced with scenes we do not understand and if anything we find ridiculous and RIDICULOUS, thought of by someone who considers himself a quitter but acts like a victim.

“Bonucci has never been a manager and never will be: not in Treviso, nor Pisa, nor Bari, nor Milan and certainly not in Juventus…

‘In this moment of general confusion, on and off the field, there is total anarchy and whoever wants to declare themselves an expert, a leader, a boss or a responsible figure without having the charisma or recognition of the people who have been here for many years.

‘If there is a hierarchy, there is a reason for it. A good soldier is not necessarily a good general.’

Bonucci took Juventus players to task to apologize to fans after 1-0 loss away to Monza

They noted that the ‘apology’ at Monza was part of the problem and did nothing to improve the situation between the club and the fans.

‘Taking professional players as sacrificial lambs to stare at Curva [stand] While receiving taunts and insults, giving legitimacy to protests just a month into the season, is SIMPLY ABSURD,’ Ultras wrote. ‘The only result can be to create a weak team weighed down by negativity and a victim complex.

‘It is exactly the opposite of what is needed in this sport. You are hurting your teammates and team more than any incompetent coach or manager.’

Juventus Ultras have said that the players should not take the blame for the management

They rounded off their comments by saying: ‘Whoever wears the Juventus shirt must bow their head in front of only their own people and no one else, including the media.

“All it takes is a look from the field to the stands and a raised arm salute instead of a wild party so we know you’re sorry.”

‘And finally, the players do not take the blame that only the incompetent directors and president have and for which they must be held accountable.’

It follows a period of uncertainty at Juventus as president Andrea Agnelli keeps coach Max Allegri in his job despite the reported protests of vice-president Pavel Nedved.

Juventus will look to reverse their fortunes when they host Bologna in their first game back after the international break on Sunday, October 2, before hosting Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League three days later.