Juventus star Paul Pogba could be forced to MISS the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Paul Pogba will visit a specialist consultation to determine what treatment is needed for his knee injury, as the Juventus midfielder could miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Manchester United star has been diagnosed with a lateral meniscus lesion in his right knee after limping off the training ground in Los Angeles last week.

The 29-year-old was expected to undergo surgery while in the United States rather than travel with the Serie A giants as they continue their pre-season tour.

The 2018 World Cup, which only returned to Juve two weeks ago, has instead flown back to Italy to see a specialist.

There are two possible approaches to his injury and one could see him at the World Cup, with the midfielder banned until 2023, according to La Gazetta dello Sport.

One option would be to remove a piece of the meniscus, which would leave Pogba out for about 40 to 60 days, but that surgery is suitable for younger players and could affect his mobility.

The other option would be to stitch up the lesion, but that could take four to five months on the sidelines, and with the World Cup rapidly approaching in November and December, it seems unlikely he could play for France.

Pogba will now see a specialist before making a decision on how to handle his latest injury.

The Italian giants issued a statement prior to his return to Italy, which read: “After complaints of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus.

‘In the next few hours he will have a specialist orthopedic consultation.

“Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas.”

Former Manchester United star’s injury could force Juventus to reconsider transfers

Pogba’s injury could also force Juventus to rethink their transfer activities with a void to fill in midfield.

The Old Lady was eager to clear the decks, while Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo were about to leave, having already torn up Aaron Ramsey’s contract.

However, should the results indicate that Pogba will be sidelined for months, the club could choose to keep one of the midfielders.