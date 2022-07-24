Juventus see PSG’s Leandro Paredes as the final piece of their sum

Juventus want to rebuild their midfield for next season.

Massimiliano Allegri is likely to loan 20-year-old Nicolo Rovella after a bid from Salernitana, and will want to sell one of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot or Arthur Melo.

If none of them leave, it will be difficult for the Turin club to take over PSG’s high-earning Leandro Paredes as they are unlikely to be able to afford his wages.

According to reports in Tutto Sports, Paredes is the final piece of the puzzle for Allegri as he aims to place the Argentina international in the middle of a midfield three, flanked by Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli.

Leandro Paredes could move to Juventus if they are willing to double their £13million offer

However, the move will not be easy, because SportsMedia Set claim PSG are asking for Juventus’ double bid of £13million for the midfielder.

They also reported that Paredes is ready to leave the French champions after missing two of the club’s recent pre-season games in Japan.

PAREDES WOULD BE PERFECT FOR JUVENTUS

Jorginho looks set to stay at Chelsea for now, meaning Paredes is the best option for Juventus to move into midfield.

At 28, he is at the peak of his football maturity and hopes to play a key role for himself at a major club.

Massimiliano Allegri wants Paredes, Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli as his three in midfield

The Argentine star will be desperate for regular playing time as he watches this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. He only appeared 15 times in the league for PSG last season in a squad full of midfielders.

Paredes has a contract until June 2024, but it is unlikely that the Parc des Princes will remain beyond the end of this summer.

He has the potential to become a key player for the old lady and knows that Serie A will do just that after forging his reputation with spells at Empoli, Roma and Cheivo.

Juventus could finally be the club to give Paredes a starring role after four seasons as the 12th man in Paris.