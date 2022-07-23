Juventus plan exits for Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo

Juventus are set to sell Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo for next season after leaving the trio on their pre-season tour of America.

The three central midfielders are not seen as part of Juventus’ long-term tactical strategy, following Paul Pogba’s free transfer from Manchester United earlier this month.

The Italian giants are particularly keen to unload each of their hefty salary packages.

Adrien Rabiot has been put up for sale by Juventus after being left out of their US tour

Both Ramsey and Rabiot earn wages of about $7 million each year, and Arthur is believed to earn that figure in bonuses, according to Tuttosport.

Ramsey made only five appearances before his Cardiff loan spell at the end of the last campaign and has since reportedly turned down interest from Galatasaray and Andrea Pirlo’s club Fatih Karagumruk.

Rabiot made 45 appearances in all competitions at the Allianz Stadium last season, while Arthur made 31.

Central midfielder Aaron Ramsey was loaned to Cardiff City in the second half of last season

Arthur has only scored one goal and one assist in 63 games since joining Juventus

Given the Frenchman’s market value at €20 million, Juventus are considering a swap deal with PSG for Rabiot and Leandro Paredes, the Italian outlet claimed, although no formal negotiations have yet taken place.

Meanwhile, ex-Barcelona player, playmaker Arthur, is keen to leave the club as he struggled to impress in Serie A.

The Brazilian has scored just one goal and one assist in 63 appearances since his arrival in Turin.

Arthur’s agent Federico Pastorello is believed to have good links with Premier League clubs, but Arsenal are reportedly the only top six interested in the midfielder.