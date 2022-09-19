Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri gets police escort to car after defeat to newly promoted Monza

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri had some extra protection as he made his way to his car, which was escorted by police officers after his side’s shock defeat to Serie A newcomers Monza.

The defeat continued Juventus’ poor start to the season as they currently sit 8th in the Italian top division. There has also been no reprieve in Europe as the Old Lady have lost both of their opening group stage games to Benfica and PSG.

But the defeat at Monza is a new low when you consider that it is the team’s first ever win in Serie A, putting Allegri under enormous pressure during the international break.

Allegri watched the game from the stands as he served a red card suspension

The Italian manager was led back to his car after the defeat by police officers, as shown in a video TV Dello Sport.

This is because some sections of the club’s fans began to turn on the six-time Serie A winner, five of whom were as Juventus manager, when #AllegriOut was trending on Twitter following the defeat at Monza.

There were hopes that when Allegri returned to the club in 2021, he would bring back the glory days, but he has been unable to re-establish Juventus as the dominant force in Italy.

Last season they finished 16 points behind champions AC Milan and were knocked out of the Champions League Round of 16 by LaLiga side Villarreal.

Summer signing and former Real Madrid and PSG star Angel Di Maria took responsibility for the loss to Monza when he was sent off in the 40th minute of the match as Christian Gytkjær would go on to score the winning goal in the 74th minute.

The poor run of form means Juventus have won just once in their last seven games in all competitions, and with 10 points to their record, they are seven points clear of Napoli at the top of the table.