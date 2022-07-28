Juventus ‘line up Chelsea flop Saul Niguez’ as Paul Pogba’s replacement

Chelsea flop Saul Niguez has reportedly emerged as an option for Juventus as they look to dive back into the midfielder market after Paul Pogba’s injury.

With Juventus making Pogba one of their summer priorities, the injury comes as a major setback for the club as they try to rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri.

Pogba, who signed for the club on a free transfer this summer after leaving Manchester United, suffered a lesion to his right lateral meniscus in his knee, an injury that could potentially sideline him for months and force him into the World Cup. to miss this year in Qatar.

“After the pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent a radiological examination that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus. In the coming hours, he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation,” the club said in a statement.

According to El Larguero, via calciomercatoSaul – who was disappointed by Atletico Madrid’s Chelsea last season and made just 10 Premier League appearances – has emerged as an option for the Italian giants.

It is said that Saul was offered to Roma earlier in the summer when Atletico tried to take the midfielder off their wage bill.

Roma have reportedly declined that offer and so Saul has been offered elsewhere, most notably to Juventus due to Pogba’s injury.

With Pogba set to be out for at least a few months, the Bianconeri are reportedly strongly considering going back to the midfielder market. The club has been active in the market so far this summer and, supported by the sale of Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, has money to explore replacement options.

Saul himself has spoken of his loan at Chelsea and his excitement to return to work at Atletico, most notably under manager Diego Simeone.

He said that even though his time with the Blues didn’t go the way he would have liked, it was still a good experience for him.

“I am looking forward to it, very excited to return home and mentally at my best. I really want to see my teammates, see the coach and go back to work under him,” he said.

“Despite the fact that I didn’t have the minutes I wanted, I think it was a good experience for me to go out at a time when I wasn’t feeling well mentally.

“I can only thank all the people at Chelsea for their confidence and my team-mates who made the year so bearable and helped me, and Atleti for making it easier.”

He added: “I think this season has helped me improve in many ways, I have learned a lot and that will come in handy for this new season.

“I am aware that I am coming off a loan in which I have not had many minutes and that with work, perseverance and a lot of sacrifice I have to get a place in the team, something that is very expensive because there is very high competition, we have a very competitive team.

“I come with a lot of humility, remembering to work and help the team in everything I can and wherever I play. I really want to show that despite having had a difficult year, it has been really good for me to improve and grow in many aspects, both sportingly and personally.”