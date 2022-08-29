Juventus director Pavel Nedved is filmed partying with three scantily clad women

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Juventus director and club icon Pavel Nedved has been filmed partying with three scantily clad women while enjoying an evening at a nightclub.

Nedved, who turns 50 on Tuesday, was seen dancing with the girls, who had all taken off their shirts – forming a line with the former midfielder who stood in the middle of them.

He also cups a woman’s breasts during the playful scenes as the group laughs and sways before another man comes in and joins in.

Nedved currently works in the Juventus boardroom, having played for the club for eight seasons, making 327 appearances in that time.

Juventus declined to comment when approached by Sports post.

Nedved married Ivana Nedved in 1994, with the couple having two children together, before splitting in 2019 after 25 years. Since then, he has been in a relationship with Lucie Anovcinova, although they broke up last year.

Pavel Nedved was filmed partying with three scantily clad girls in a nightclub

Nedved was also seen cupping a woman’s breasts during the playful scenes

Nedved was married to Ivana (left) and they share two children, Ivana (center) and Pavel (right)

Nedved was with Lucie Anovcinova (to his right) before they split up last year

During his time as a player, he was regarded as one of the best players in world football and won the Ballon d’Or Prize – which at the time was awarded to the highest-rated player in the world.

He won Serie A three times – once with Lazio and twice with Juventus – and also won the Coppa Italia, the UEFA Super Cup and the Italian Super Cup during his stint as a footballer.

Nedved was once crowned the world’s best player after receiving the prestigious Ballon d’Or award in 2003

Nedved also played 91 times for his country – scoring 18 times – and was named Czech Player of the Year four times.

After retiring in 2009, he was elected to the Juventus boardroom the following year and was named vice-chairman in 2015.

He is often responsible for bringing in new players at Juventus and has been seen posing with new recruits after signing their contracts.