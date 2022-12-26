Juventus announce new board of directors and name Gianluca Ferrero as president amid club crisis

Juventus appointed a new board of directors less than a month after the club’s hierarchy resigned en masse amid financial difficulties.

Economics expert Gianluca Ferrero had previously been tipped to take the reins at the Turin club, and the 59-year-old was named along with Fioranna Vittoria Negri, Maurizio Scanavino, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello as the new board of directors in a statement on the club’s website.

The statement also noted that the selected candidates had been put forward by Exor, the holding company that owns a majority stake in the two-time Champions League winners.

The club’s owner, John Elkann, explained the reason for the people appointed to form the board: “It will be made up of figures of great professionalism from a technical and legal point of view, headed by the president Gianluca Ferrero.” The 46-year-old man said sky sports.

‘Along with the other directors, [Ferrero] will be tasked with addressing and resolving the legal and corporate issues that are on the table today.’

The issues Elkann refers to include the ongoing Prisma investigation, opened by the Turin public prosecutor’s office, news of which reportedly served as the catalyst for the highly publicized mass exit of the junta last month.

Previous Juventus bosses Pavel Nedved (left) and Andrea Agnelli (right) resigned last month amid investigations into the club’s finances.

Juventus won nine consecutive Serie A titles under Andrea Agnelli (left). In the photo: Agnelli with former coach Antonio Conte (right) after winning the 2012-13 title

This has been compounded by UEFA’s announcement that it would open independent investigations into possible breaches of the rules of financial fair play and club licensing by the Italian side.

On Tuesday October 25, Juventus denied wrongdoing after allegations of false accounting and market manipulation followed an investigation into the club’s financial statements.

The board was told the investigation was over, which usually precedes any request to bring suspects to trial in Italy, and a source close to the affairs claimed there were 15 suspects in the investigation, including Agnelli.

But the club have struggled to keep pace in Serie A this season and currently sit ten points behind leaders Napoli.

The club issued a statement saying: “Juventus remains convinced… of having acted in accordance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in accordance with accounting principles and in line with international practice in the football industry.

The Turin prosecutor alleged that the club misrepresented financial losses in the 2018-20 period, and prosecutors investigated the amount attributed to player sales.

Juventus also posted record losses of more than £200m at the end of the 2021-22 season, after posting a second straight fourth-place finish in Serie A.