Juventus 1-2 Benfica: Massimiliano Allegri’s side suffer their second Champions League defeat

Benfica took a 2-1 win over Juventus in their Champions League game on Wednesday night.

Juventus took the lead in the 4th minute thanks to Arkadiusz Milik – who headed the ball into the bottom left corner after hitting Leandro Paredes’ play.

However, Juve conceded a penalty before half-time to allow Benfica to get back into the game. It was Joao Mario who found the back of the net from the spot.

David Neres then added Benfica’s number 55 minutes into the game by putting the ball into the bottom left corner from the center of the box.

More to follow…