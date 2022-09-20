Juul sues the FDA for not releasing the documents used to justify BANNING e-cigarettes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Juul Labs has sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the agency’s refusal to release documents supporting the order that the company, blamed for fueling a teen vaping crisis, is banning e-cigarettes from the U.S. market. to sell.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in a federal court in Washington, DC, Juul accused the FDA of invoking the “commonly abused” deliberative process privilege to improperly withhold scientific materials that are “central” to the basis for understand the sales ban of 23 June.

Juul said the materials would show whether the FDA made a legally required trade-off between the public health benefits and risks of its products, including claims they help smokers quit smoking, and whether the agency’s reasoning was scientifically sound.

“The public deserves a complete picture of the scientific facts behind one of the most controversial and scrutinized decisions of recent years,” Juul said.

An FDA spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the agency is not discussing pending lawsuits.

Juul accused the FDA of violating the federal Freedom of Information Act by withholding a majority of the “scientific disciplinary reviews” behind the sales ban.

It said it had filed an administrative appeal through the agency, but the FDA missed a September 13 deadline to resolve it.

A federal appeals court temporarily suspended the sales ban on June 24.

The FDA then decided on July 5 to let Juul sell its products for the time being, as “scientific issues” unique to the company warrant further review.

On Sept. 6, Juul agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle claims from 34 U.S. states and territories over its marketing and sales practices, including improper courtship of teenage buyers.

While the company admitted to making no mistakes during the settlement, it did say they were trying to “solve past problems.”

“We think this will go a long way in curbing the flow of youth vaping,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said, but added that he “cannot claim it will stop youth vaping.” ‘.

Connecticut and Virginia got more than $16 million in the suit, while Texas got $43 million.

The investigation revealed that Juul is trying to market the vape products to kids via social media, hire young models and even hand out free samples.

They also called the company’s age verification system “porous” and found that 45 percent of the company’s Twitter followers were teenagers.

Juul is now prohibited from marketing their products with anyone under the age of 35 in the advertising images.

The company is still mired in legal trouble and facing lawsuits from the states of New York and California, along with 3,500 individual cases involving people and schools that have now been merged into one case.

Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc paid $12.8 billion in 2018 for a 35% stake in Juul.

Altria estimated that stake at $450 million as of June 30.