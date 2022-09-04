Justine Schofield announces the birth of her son with former AFL star Brent Staker:

<!–

Justine Schofield, 36, today posted an adorable Instagram image of her newborn baby with partner Brent Staker.

The adorable photo shows both Brent and Justine holding Louis’ legs in the palms of their hands.

Louis is wearing a green and white striped bodysuit with the edges of his white diaper showing on both sides.

Justine posted: ‘Our beautiful baby boy Louis Staker is here. We are so in love.’

She also didn’t leave her followers wondering how to pronounce the little man’s name: “Pronounced Lou (followed by a blue heart).

Brent also paid tribute to his first child alongside the same Instagram photo on his account.

“Our beautiful boy Louis Staker is here… Just in time for Father’s Day,” he wrote.

Masterchef presenter Manu Fiede and former Miss World Australia Laura Dundovic were among the first celebrities to like Justine’s Instagram post

Masterchef presenter Manu Fiedel was one of the first to like Justine’s post, posting a congratulatory message: “Toutes mes félicitations” (which translates as “All my congratulations”), followed by three kisses.

Former Miss World Australia Laura Dundovic also liked Justine’s post.

Celebrity chef initially revealed she and her AFL star partner were expecting in March

MasterChef favorite Justine initially revealed that she and her AFL star partner were expecting in March.

“We have a bubba. So excited, so grateful,” she wrote on Instagram.

Brent, 38, a former defender for West Coast Eagles and Brisbane Lions, wrote on Instagram at the time: “Very exciting times are coming…soon ‘all hands on deck’ to welcome our new bub.”

Justine and Brent have been dating since 2020

His post was loved by retired AFL legends Anthony Koutoufides and Brendan Fevola. Australian swimmer Shayna Jack also posted her congratulations on Brent’s Instagram stories.

Since hanging up his boots in 2015, Brent became assistant coach of the Brisbane AFLW team and also appeared in Australia’s Ninja Warrior in 2019.

Famous chef Justine, who appeared on ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2019, has published two cookbooks, Dinner With Justine and Simple Every Day, and also presents a popular cooking show called Everyday Gourmet.