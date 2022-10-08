Justin Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander starts Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

It was a foregone conclusion that the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner would start that match, and manager Dusty Baker made it official on Saturday.

They train at Minute Maid Park while waiting to play the winner of the wildcard series between Toronto and Seattle.

He said they hadn’t put their rotation past their opener yet because the opponent wasn’t determined.

“We know, but we don’t want to solidify it until we know,” Baker said. “It can change depending on who we’re playing against.”

The 39-year-old Verlander led the AL with 18 wins, and his MLB-leading 1.75 ERA is the lowest for an AL qualified pitcher in a full season since Pedro Martinez’s 1.74 ERA in 2000.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner’s ERA was also the lowest in his career, beating his 2.40 ERA in 2011, when he won his first Cy Young and was also named AL MVP while playing at Detroit.

Verlander, who also won a Cy Young in 2019, is a top contender to win the award for the third time this season after getting back into shape after a nearly two-year absence following Tommy John’s surgery.

The Astros have five days off between their last game in the regular season and their opening game after the season due to the extra wildcard this season.

Baker believes the layoff will be good for a handful of his players who have minor injuries, but isn’t sure how the free time will affect the team overall.

“You don’t know how beneficial it is until you start playing again,” he said. “You can speculate and guess, but you can’t see the effects until you get there. Let’s see. It has been a good holiday for us.”

One way he knows it’s a good thing for the Astros is that they can set up their rotation just the way they want.

“You can mainly control your rotation,” he said. “That’s the biggest advantage of this break. Some teams cannot set the rotation. You have to go with who you have to get to the next step.”