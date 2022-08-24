Justin Timberlake to perform at CHLA Gala with Chris Pine and father Robert Pine serving as co-hosts

<!–

Justin Timberlake will perform at the upcoming Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala, co-hosted by Chris Pine and his father Robert Pine.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced their attendance on Tuesday ahead of its biennial gala that will take place October 8 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The money raised during the gala will provide first-class critical care for pediatric patients at the hospital founded in 1901.

Star Trek star Chris, 41, a longtime supporter of CHLA, will team up with his father, actor Robert, 81, to co-host the gala.

The gala’s title sponsor and longtime business partner Panda Express will be honored with the Courage to Care Award, along with philanthropists Kristin and Jeff Worthe.

Past winners of the Courage to Care Award include: Drew Barrymore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Pau Gasol, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Natalie Portman, Costco Wholesale, The Los Angeles Kings and The Walt Disney Company.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to hold this meaningful event for the first time since 2018,” said Paul S. Viviano, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in a statement.

“We will honor these compassionate and generous children’s advocates for their philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. We will also pay tribute to our frontline clinical team members and philanthropists who help us fulfill our mission to create hope and build a healthier future for children,” he added.

CHLA is the largest provider of pediatric care in Los Angeles County, the best pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific, and consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on US News & World Report’s honors list of the best children’s hospitals.

Justin, 41, will perform live at the event which will include a cocktail reception and dinner.

Chris supported his father earlier this month at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ series Five Days At Memorial at the DGA Theater Complex in West Hollywood, California.

Robert plays Dr. Horace Baltz in the eight-part Hurricane Katrina drama that premiered on the streaming service on August 12.

Justin was spotted earlier this month with wife Jessica Biel, 40, enjoying a sun-filled getaway in Portocervo, Italy.