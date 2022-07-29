Justin Timberlake enjoys an intimate dance with his wife Jessica Biel in Sardinia

Justin Timberlake enjoyed a sweet dance with wife Jessica Biel at the stern of the luxury yacht during their sun-filled getaway to Portocervo in Sardinia on Friday.

The singer, 41, who cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and navy blue shorts, shared the intimate moment with the actress, 40, who looked chic in a tie-dyed purple dress.

It comes after he apologized for his “embarrassing” father moves when fans mercilessly mocked his attempt at DC’s Beat Ya Feet, comparing it to the “hokey pokey.”

The Rock Your Body hitmaker completed his look with a green bucket hat and placed a tender arm on his partner’s back during the routine.

She frames her face with mirrored sunglasses, while Justin opted for a pair with a tortoiseshell design.

The couple in love certainly seemed in love with each other, as their friends watched in delight.

Sardinia has become something of a celebrity hot spot this year with the likes of Adele enjoying a luxury yacht trip with her love, sports agent Rich Paul.

And the Beckhams have chartered a £1.6million-a-week superyacht from the same place, joined aboard by supermodel Gigi Hadid and a host of other friends.

The couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in October, having made their relationship public in 2007 and married in 2012.

The A-listers started dating after Jessica ended her relationship with Chris Evans for the last time and Justin’s relationship with Cameron Diaz came to an end. They got engaged in 2011 and married in Italy the following year.

The power couple now shares sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, two.

While the duo keeps them out of the spotlight, they occasionally post pictures of their kids without showing their faces.

On Father’s Day, the Seventh Heaven alum paid tribute to her beauty when she wrote on Instagram, “To the world, you are a dad. But to your family you are the world.

“I don’t know who said that, but whoever it was, they embodied that s***. We love you baby. Thank you for being everything to us!’

Justin was the subject of laughter and ridicule on social media after his dance performance fell short of expectations in Washington DC last month.

The songwriter performed Saturday night at DC’s Something in the Water festival, the Beat Ya Feet dance, which has been a popular move in the nation’s capital for more than two decades.

But after video of the dance break made its way to social media, Timberlake was criticized by users for his poor performance, with one person joking that his dance was closer to the “hokey pokey” than Beat Ya Feet.

A fan who had a prime spot at the DC festival shared a video of Justin dancing on TikTok Sunday, captioned “CANT BELIEVE I SAW JT,” featuring a crying emoji.

“DC, make your move!” Timberlake appears to be screaming in the clip as he continues to show off his footwork, his face looking far from relaxed.

The dance is quite short and doesn’t have the more elaborate movies that many Beat Ya Feet dancers show.

One person who caught the clip of Justin dance thought it was very similar to a classic kids dance.

“Justin Timberlake said ‘DC hit your feet’ and went on with the hokey pokey,” they joked.

Other derisive tweets brought up his relationship with Britney Spears and his infamous Super Bowl halftime appearance with Janet Jackson, both of which have made a newfound subject of ridicule in recent years.

“I wonder if Janet and Britney ever text each other,” Saeed Jones mused in a quote tweet.

Kayleigh Donaldson joked that the underpowered moves belonged in a half-hearted Glee rendition.

Justin Timberlake completes his evolution into Mr. Schuster [sic] from Glee,” she wrote.

The former NSYNC member was also compared to other maligned men, including Chet Hanks.

“Justin Timberlake was just dancing at Something In The Water as Chet Hanks,” one user tweeted.

Another hilarious tweet compared him to a clumsy ‘vice director’.

Justin Timberlake looks like a vice principal trying to dance in the hallway with his students talking about ‘what do you know about this’ #sitw [sic],’ They wrote.

One person who watched the clip said the Cry Me A River singer’s dance was “a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing,” adding: “No, I won’t explain this further. ‘

Even the pop star’s outfit took a beating, with a tweet that read ‘Just got off work with Justin Timberlake?? Because the outfit is very much an IT specialist.’

Justin was dressed for his performance in an unusually casual look with a short sleeve button-up shirt, green triangles and plaid patterns, along with khaki pants and chunky brown sneakers with red and yellow accents.

He took the dance break during what appeared to be an interlude to a performance of his 2006 single SexyBack.

According to KQED, the Beat Ya Feet Dance originated in the late 1990s with Marvin ‘Slush’ Taylor in DC.

The dance is said to have evolved from the city’s go-go music, described as a “mix of relaxed funk, gospel, jazz, call and response, and Afro-Caribbean beats.”