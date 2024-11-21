Golf star Justin Thomas and wife Jillian announce the birth of their daughter Molly

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas and his wife Jillian welcomed their first child, Molly Grace, according to a joint Instagram post on Thursday.

The proud parents posted a photo of newborn Molly after Jillian’s successful delivery.

‘Our little girl is here! Molly Grace Thomas arrived at our house on 11/18/24 and we couldn’t be more in love,” the caption read. “Both Mom (who’s a superhero!) and Molly are healthy and doing great!”

“A huge thank you to @jupitermedicalcenter and their entire staff for the amazing care these past few days,” he continued. “They made the recovery for Jill and Molly as smooth as possible.”

Justin and Jillian are both from Kentucky and started dating shortly after meeting in 2016.

While Justin juggled his amateur golf career with his college life at the University of Alabama, Jillian played basketball at the University of Kentucky while pursuing a degree in journalism.

According to Essentially Sports, they met through mutual friends and struck up a friendship that turned into a romantic affair.

Justin would eventually turn pro while Jillian began working in marketing as their relationship progressed.

The couple dated for five years before getting engaged in late 2021 and getting married in December 2022.

Thomas’ last tour appearance was at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October, where he tied for second place. While his next outing has yet to be announced, Justin will have his hands full taking care of his wife and daughter.