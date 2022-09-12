Justin Long tells ex Drew Barrymore Kate Bosworth is very supportive

Justin Long was chatting with his 39-year-old love Kate Bosworth last week.

The 44-year-old He’s Just Not That Into You actor called the Blue Crush blonde beauty ‘supportive’ when he visited his ex-girlfriend Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show.

And the star went so far as to say that Drew would love Kate and that they should all go out sometime.

The conversation started when Drew said, “I couldn’t be happier for you. All I want in life is your success and happiness.’

Justin then shared, “Just like that.”

And Barrymore continued, “It’s true and I’m so glad you’re in this great relationship too. I’m just so happy because you deserve to be happy. I am so happy for you.’

Justin then commented, “She does all those things. And she adores you. She is the most supportive, most wonderful. You would love to hang out with her. We all go out together.’

They have been dating since late last year when they worked together on the movie House Of Darkness, which was shot in Arkansas.

In June, Bosworth gushed over Long on his 44th birthday. Kate posted a carousel of sweet snaps to celebrate the actor’s big day.

In addition to photos of the couple in love kissing and posing on the beach and at home, the actress shared a sweet message expressing her gratitude to Justin for bringing her “glow” back.

Kate’s birthday message also included a thank you to Justin for being “patient” when they fell in love.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl whose life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one long forgotten was) ago) she’s so grateful *more than you’ll ever know Happy Birthday,’ she gushed.

“You make me smile so much my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”

The photos showed the pair wearing matching red outfits as they kissed passionately for a selfie.

Another photo taken on the same glam night saw Kate beaming at the camera holding a glass of champagne and a sparkler as Justin took the selfie.

The selfie-loving couple also posed in their swimwear on a beach trip as they leaned forward for a kiss.

In her Stories, Kate shared more photos and another beloved caption that read, “You are so full of goodness, the world is better because of you.”

Justin officially went Instagram with Kate in June.

In their first social media snap together, the actor and his girlfriend were seen sharing a pint of Guinness and smiling after they caught a little foam on their lips as they enjoyed a romantic getaway in Ireland.

Justin shared the photos on his account and Kate left a note in the comment section that read, “I’m the happiest.”

In July, the actress, who announced her split from Michael Polish in August 2021, filed the legal documents with the Los Angeles courts, per The blast.

Kate was married to Michael for eight years and does not share any children.

The outlet reported that the Blue Crush actress filed the paperwork, calling it “irreconcilable differences.” as the reason for the split.

Kate announced their split in August 2021 via Instagram.

In August 2021, she shared a tender photo of the couple kissing, along with a gushing tribute to love in the caption.

After several paragraphs reflecting on romance, Kate wrote, “Our hearts are full as we have never been more in love and deeply grateful for each other than with this decision to break up.”

While touching, some fans were confused by the overly gushing tone of the marriage breakup post, with one user commenting, “This isn’t real life,” while another said, “Only in Hollyweird. ‘

The couple married in 2013. Bosworth is the stepmother of the Polish daughter from a previous marriage.

Kate’s rather poetic post began with two quotes, which she attributed to ‘Big Sur, 2011,’ the title of the film in which they met.

“Would you like to split a burger?” Yes.’

“How about a shot of whiskey?” Yes, of course.’

Kate continued: “The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion – the attraction. The beginning signals a wide-open expanse of possibilities. Share a burger with someone when you fall in love, and you can die happy knowing it’s your last meal.

“Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you’ve known all your life, even though you met him minutes ago.”

‘Inherently we fear an end. Losing what you have because you got what you wanted. To cling to the expectation of the outcome. The great unknown.’

“What if we chose not to be afraid, but to love. If that most delicate and fragile last flicker to the flame became a different type of oven altogether.

“Maybe this sounds strange to some, romantic to others. For us: this is the truth.

Getting to the heart of her message, the LA-born actress wrote, “Our hearts are full as we have never been more in love and deeply grateful for each other than with this decision to break up.

“Together, Michael and I have chosen love, every time for the past ten years. We hold our hands as tightly today as our fingers on our wedding day.

‘Our eyes look at each other more deeply, now with more courage. In the process of letting go, we have come to recognize that our love will never end. The connection doesn’t just disappear. Love deepens, the heart expands.

“This is love,” she wrote, ending, “And we’ll drink that.”

Kate and Michael, 51, were last photographed together in January 2021.

The couple met in 2011 while making the adventure drama Big Sur, in which she starred and he directed.

Bosworth and Polish announced their engagement in August 2012, and were married on August 31, 2013 at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana.

Michael is father to daughter Jasper Polish, 24, with ex Jo Strettell.

“I never even dated my husband-to-be,” Bosworth said InStyle VK at the time. “He said to me after a few weeks, before we were even together, ‘I’m going to marry you.’ He just knew.’

The star was previously involved with Orlando Bloom from 2005 from 2002.