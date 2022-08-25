Justin Long describes Britney Spears as ‘normal,’ ‘easy-going’ when they worked on 2002’s Crossroads

Justin Long has revealed that he found Britney Spears to be very ‘normal’ and ‘easy-going’ when they worked together on the film Crossroads.

In an interview promoting his latest project, Long – who worked with the singer on the 2002 film – described his interactions with the star on her feature film debut to Etonline.comsaying, ‘I remember her being so sober, as disarmingly sober.’

“I remember being struck by how normal and easygoing she seemed despite all the fuss around her,” the 44-year-old actor recalls, “and then a few years later I saw what the paparazzi were doing to her.”

“It was really sad that we live in such a culture that can do that to a human being. She was so nice to everyone.’

The romantic dramady centered on three teenage girls, played by Britney, who was about 19 or 20 at the time, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning, as they went on a road trip across the US.

Justin played an old friend who had an affair with Britney’s character Lucy.

The Live Free or Die Hard actor wrote a long Instagram post in 2020 recalling Britney’s kindness on set at the time when the Baby One More Time singer was still under a conservatory that had been extended four times.

“I remember being a little nervous working with Britney Spears – she was such a huge star in 2002 (as she still is). When she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer, I was disarmed by how sweet and NOT famous she seemed – just a nice girl (not a woman yet) from Louisiana. She immediately put me at ease…’

He recalled that the pop princess, who already had two best-selling albums on the shelves by the time they worked together, would get nervous if she appeared in public.

‘Britney seemed to get exponentially tense (completely understandable),’ he explained, ‘when we walked off the set with her bodyguard ‘Big something’ (my memory is so bad, but I remember liking him a lot – a huge, warm, kind, terrifying man).

“People were screaming to get to her and paparazzi were constantly lurking behind trees, in bushes, etc.”

“Years later, when the frenzy around Britney peaked, I remember feeling so sorry for her. No one deserves to be harassed and harassed like that – certainly not a very nice person – someone who behaved kindly towards a young nervous actor who was a much lower rung in the hierarchy of that film set.’

Britney, now 40, was released from her much-discussed conservatory in November 2021 after testifying in an earlier hearing that her father and others in charge of the conservatory would not allow her to marry her boyfriend or have a child.

The Grammy winner announced in April that she was pregnant, but reported having a miscarriage in May. She and beau, Sam Asghari, 28, were married in June in an elaborate wedding.