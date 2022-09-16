Justin Herbert diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture after playing through injury in loss to Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured costal cartilage after a blow during the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Brandon Staley said a CT scan Friday morning confirmed the injury. Staley said the third-year quarterback is day to day and his status will be re-evaluated Monday.

The Chargers (1-1) will not return to the practice field until Wednesday, when they begin preparing to host Jacksonville on September 25.

“I think we got some good news about what the CT scan showed. You don’t want it to be a broken bone. So the fact that it’s cartilage was a good sign,” Staley said.

“It comes down to comfort. Let the weekend calm down and then when we go into race week we’ll have a better idea of ​​how he’s feeling.”

Herbert completed 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He missed only one game after taking a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna on 12-yard completion to Gerald Everett with five minutes left.

Herbert was 7 of 11 for 79 yards after the injury, despite one game in which he was in physical distress, throwing the ball on third and 1 when he could have run for a first down.

That stretch included a fourth bullet to DeAndre Carter for 35 yards to the Kansas City 8-yard line and then connect to Joshua Palmer on the fourth and target for a 7-yard TD.

“No one cares about Justin more than I do. It’s a tough game, and as long as he feels like he can go at that point, we’ll keep going,” Staley said.

“I think he protected himself well. I think you saw that he is a very smart player. He’s not going to endanger himself at that point, he’s not going to get another blow than necessary.’

Chase Daniel would line up to start if Herbert couldn’t go. The 13-year veteran has six career starts, most recently in 2019 for the Chicago Bears.