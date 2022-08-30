Justin Hemmes rides his bike past the Supreme Court at the Chris Dawson trial  

<!–

Justin Hemmes was enjoying a casual bike ride through Sydney’s CBD on Tuesday when he encountered a media frenzy.

The 50-year-old billionaire baron cycled past the Supreme Court where the much-discussed trial of Chris Dawson was underway.

He stopped his bike and looked curiously at the dramatic scenes before him, confused by the crowds.

Justin wore a candy pink tee paired with white skinny jeans for his casual outing.

He added a pair of simple canvas sneakers in a cream color and carried a white crossbody saddle bag.

To stay safe, the tax collector tied a black helmet to his head to match his bicycle.

A large crowd of media and onlookers had gathered at the Supreme Court for the ruling in the Chris Dawson trial.

Teacher and soccer star Dawson was eventually found guilty of murdering his first wife Lynette Dawson 40 years ago – all so that he could continue his sordid affair with his teenage babysitter known as ‘JC’.

On a dramatic day in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, Dawson, 74, was found guilty just after 3 p.m. by Judge Ian Harrison – ending a mystery that has haunted Lynette’s family and Sydney’s northern beaches for four decades. .

There was a pause in the courtroom as the verdict was handed down – about 4.5 hours after the judge read his reasons – with Dawson shaking his head very lightly and his twin brother Paul muttering “bulls**t.”

Two prison guards entered the room and handcuffed him. Dawson appeared to be limping as he was led away to be taken into custody. He will be locked up in prison pending sentencing.

So many media and supporters attended the court’s ruling that a second courtroom was opened to house the crowd.