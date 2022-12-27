Justin Hemmes is surrounded by a group of beauties, including Madeline Holtznagel on his boat.

Justin Hemmes’ girlfriend, Madeline Holtznagel, enjoys one of the perks of dating a billionaire baron.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model and her friends enjoyed a fun day out in Sydney Harbor on Justin’s boat.

Justin was in his element as she captained the boat, surrounded by a bevy of bikini-clad beauties and friends.

Justin Hemmes, 50, was surrounded by a bevy of beauties, including his girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 26, as he cruised through Sydney Harbor on his boat on Tuesday.

Justin wore dark sunglasses and tied up his long hair as he steered the boat through the harbor.

Meanwhile, Madeline showed off her slim physique in a bikini as she chatted with friends and soaked up the sun.

Madeline and Justin have been dating for some time, and she too was holed up in her Vaucluse mansion in 2020.

She now reportedly lives in a Coogee penthouse that he owns.

The couple have been seen in Sydney several times after confirming their romance.

In February, Madeline received a harsh warning about her relationship with Hemmes.

Agents have reportedly been warning Madeline that she might be missing out on important opportunities in the modeling industry because she is prioritizing her relationship over her career.

“It’s not like Madeline is dating a Hemsworth,” an industry source said. the daily telegraph.

“I don’t think this relationship with Justin will have much of an impact on his career. If anything, she will be more known as a celebrity model rather than a fashion model.

Another source close to the couple said: “Everything is very good now, but there could come a time when the relationship runs its course and she will need her modeling career to support herself financially.”

