Justin Hemmes and model girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel take seaplane

Justin Hemmes likes to focus on the finer things in life.

On Sunday, the billionaire pub baron took his seaplane home to his mansion in the Vaucluse, along with his model girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel.

The couple in love we saw leave the vessel with Justin’s two young daughters in tow.

Justin carried one of his children in his arms as he disembarked and walked on the sand.

The 50-year-old dressed casually in a simple beige t-shirt that he paired with white pants.

Justin rolled up the pants to avoid getting wet and walked barefoot as he crossed the coast.

Madeline, meanwhile, looked chic in a loose sweater in a light pink shade with a textured pattern.

The 26-year-old paired the top with slim-fitting jeans and also went barefoot while carrying her sneakers in her hand.

She appeared to have minimal makeup and wore her blonde hair down, which added sunglasses to the look.

The hotelier shares his two young children, Alexa, five, and Saachi, four, with his model ex Kate Fowler, 31.

Last month, Madeline wished Justin a happy 50th birthday and told the businessman that she “loves him.”

The Aussie model shared a selection of nine images on Instagram showing the couple’s exotic adventures around the world, including days at the beach, sleeping on a private jet and camping in the woods.

“Happy birthday my love, I love you,” she captioned the message.

Although it is not known exactly how long they have been dating, they have been together in public for about two years.

However, Madeline previously hinted that they had known each other for much longer.

Speak with The Sydney Morning Herald in October 2020, she said they had actually met for two years before reports of their relationship emerged.

“We’ve known each other for two years now and got to know each other when I was modeling in Singapore,” she said at the time.

It was also reported that Madeline lived in a penthouse apartment owned by Justin in the Sydney beach suburb of Coogee.

She added that while the majority of her family has yet to meet her boyfriend, her older sister Simone Holtznagel was a fan.

Justin made his debut on the Financial Review Rich List in 2018 with an estimated net worth of $951 million.

Last year, his net worth grew to $1.2 billion, making him the 97th richest person in Australia.