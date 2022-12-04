Justin Hemmes and model girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel pack on the PDA

Billionaire Justin Hemmes, 50, and model Madeline Holtznagel, 26, have been dating for about two years.

And the pair looked loved-up as always while attending a glamorous luncheon held Friday by Hemmes’ company Merivale in Sydney.

The pair were all smiles as they arrived arm in arm at the outdoor event, with Madeline turning heads in a chain mail mini dress that left little to the imagination.

Billionaire Justin Hemmes, 50, and model girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 26, caught on the PDA during a pincic in Sydney on Friday. Both pictured

The blonde model wore her hair in loose waves and looked like she had just stepped off the runway.

She completed her look with a pink Prada handbag, oversized sunglasses and a large jewel-encrusted ring.

Sometimes Justin put a protective arm around his much younger ladylove.

Justin, meanwhile, wore an olive green knit shirt with white trim and matching white pants.

The pub baron sported his signature man bun and designer sunglasses.

Madeline and Justin have been dating for a while, and she also spent a lockdown at his mansion in Vaucluse in 2020.

She now reportedly lives in a Coogee penthouse that he owns.

The couple have been spotted in Sydney several times after confirming their romance.

Madeline recently wished her bar pal a happy 50th birthday and told the businessman she “adores him” in a series of sweet photos.

Justin made his debut on the Financial Review Rich List in 2018 with an estimated net worth of $951 million

She shared a selection of nine images on Instagram featuring the couple’s exotic adventures around the world.

It included days at the beach, sleeping on a private jet, and camping in the woods.

“Happy birthday my love, I adore you,” she captioned the post.

Last year, his net worth grew to $1.2 billion, making him the 97th richest person in Australia

To show off their expensive tastes, the photo dump started with a photo of Madeline sweetly kissing her husband on the cheek while showing off a Chanel handbag.

Last year, his net worth grew to $1.2 billion, making him the 97th richest person in Australia.

Madeline previously hinted that they had known each other for much longer.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald in October 2020, she said that they had met for two years before reports of their relationship surfaced.

“We’ve known each other for two years and met when I was modeling in Singapore,” she said at the time.

It was also reported that Madeline lived in a penthouse apartment belonging to Justin in Coogee, a beachside suburb of Sydney.

She added that while the majority of her family had yet to meet her boyfriend, her older sister Simone was a fan.

Simone, 28, was a finalist on the 2011 season of Australia’s Next Top Model.