Justin Fields backtracks after criticizing Chicago Bears supporters following the Packers loss

After rubbing fans the wrong way in the Windy City, Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields clarified comments he made in the wake of Sunday’s loss to the rival Packers.

Fields was asked if the loss to Green Bay stung more because it was a rivalry game. Bears fans were desperate for a win, and his response angered the Chicago faithful.

‘I mean, it hurts more in the locker room than it does for Bears fans, at the end of the day, they’re not putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day and how much they put in so…’ Fields replied.

After reflecting on that comment, Fields tried to clarify the meaning behind his words on Wednesday.

‘Yes, I was upset after the match. I want to address this now to get everything cleared up,’ Fields said. ‘There was one thing I said on Sunday after the game where I said the fans don’t work.

‘First of all I was frustrated after the match. Number one, I didn’t want to talk to you guys. I was in no mood to come and talk to you. So I should have done a better job of explaining what I meant by that.

‘What I meant by that is I’m talking about working on the game on Sunday where I win the game. I don’t know any fans. I don’t know what they do in their personal lives.

‘I respect every fan we have. I’m glad we have fans. I would never ignore someone what they do or what they love to do. It turned out like this.

‘Some social media, they quoted my quote and they got a big buzz out of it. So of course they did a good job with it. Of course social media will. But I just wanted to clarify that.’

Justin Fields ran for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields embrace after the game at Lambeau Field on Sunday night

After taking time to think about his comments, Fields said he would work harder in the future to make his positions clearer.

“I talked to my dad about it, and as long as I’m going to be in this position, there’s going to be something like that that comes up,” Fields added

“So just know that as long as I’m in this business that it’s never going to go away, I just have to be really clear about everything I say, be really descriptive of what I mean, or really just not. say anything at all.’

Fields had a bad day offensively, attempting eleven passes all game, completing seven of them for 70 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He did, however, rush eight times for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Bears host the Houston Texans at Soldier Field this Sunday.