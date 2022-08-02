Justin Bieber thanks fans for ‘having me back’ in first concert since Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

Two-time Grammy winner Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage last Sunday for his first concert since 14 dates postponed to recover from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old pop star – with 553.5 million followers on social media – captioned his Instagram slideshow from the Lucca Summer Festival on Monday: ‘Luv u guys and I missed you!’

Justin delivered a speech about racism between songs while headlining on the Piazza Napoleon stage in Tuscany, Italy.

“Guys, I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back, so good to be here,’ Bieber said.

“As some of you know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it’s about justice for everyone, no matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your height, your ethnicity – we are all the same and we are all one. We know that racism is bad and we know that division is bad.

“It’s wrong, but we’re here to be the difference makers and I want to thank you all for joining us on this tour. Let’s enjoy the rest of the night.’

The Canadian crooner’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, previously posted an Instastory in which he performed on Sunday with the caption: “One thing I know for sure, you can’t control this man.”

Justin also shared a video of himself and the 25-year-old IMG model arriving at the venue and participating in a pre-show ritual with his dancers, band and crew.

‘We are back. What a great, great night,’ Bieber told the group.

‘Wow, I love you. This is the sexiest group of people I know. I am so thankful to be back. I love you all so much. I mean it when I say you are all sexy motherfuckers. Let’s go kill it!’

reunited! Justin also shared a video of himself and 25-year-old IMG Model (L) arriving at the venue and participating in a pre-show ritual with his dancers, band and crew

Amen! The Honest hitmaker then enlisted his teammate ‘Ldubz’ to recite a prayer to God to protect them in their travels and give them strength and clarity so they can ‘bring a message of love to these people’

The Honest hitmaker then enlisted his teammate “Ldubz” to recite a prayer to God to protect them in their travels and give them strength and clarity so they can “bring a message of love to these people.”

Justin revealed on June 10 that the right side of his face was temporarily paralyzed after coming down with Ramsay Hunt, aka herpes zoster oticus.

Six weeks is a remarkable recovery for Bieber, as most RHS patients are reported to take five to 12 months to resolve their symptoms, and between 30-70 percent regain most functionality, depending on early diagnosis.

Fans may remember how the Attention singer once abruptly canceled the last 14 shows of his $256 million-grossing, six-leg 162-date Purpose World Tour in 2017 — but that was due to “depression, anxiety, and exhaustion.”

Justin will take his seven-stage, 130-date Justice World Tour to Denmark’s Dyrehaven in Skanderborg next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bieber and Baldwin — who met at his meet-and-greet in 2009 — will celebrate four years of bliss on September 14.