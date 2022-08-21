Justin Bieber steps out with Hailey while wearing graphic Kanye West t-shirt

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were spotted swinging at her niece Iris Elle’s second birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 28-year-old pop act slipped into a graphic t-shirt advertising his friend Kanye West, with whom he collaborated on the 2010 single Runaway Love.

Meanwhile, Hailey, whose uncle is Alec Baldwin, cut a busty figure in a deep-cut floral top that popped up to hint at her enviably slender midriff.

She pulled on a pair of khakis, completed the look with pink sunglasses and gave the ensemble a touch of glitter with earrings.

Hailey made sure to bring refreshments for her last outing, with an iced coffee when she and Justin came up for their last outing in California.

As the day wore on, Hailey posted a charming Instagram album of the party, including a heartbreaking photo of her little Iris giving her a slice of cake.

Little Iris, whose parents are Hailey’s older sister Alaia and brother-in-law Andrew Aronow, seemed to be enjoying the celebration in her honor.

Once at the party, Justin took off his Kanye t-shirt and revealed the staggering proliferation of tattoos that completely covered his torso.

He and Hailey were pictured at a glance festively lifting the birthday girl into the air while little Iris beamed with happiness.

Hailey uploaded the photos to Instagram and lovingly wrote in the caption, “There’s a little princess who had a birthday party today.”

The latest sighting of Justin and Hailey comes just two days after they went to a Malibu party that was also attended by Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The party was held in honor of 818 Tequila, the controversial brand founded by Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner, who happens to be good friends with Hailey.

Kim, who shares four children with Kanye, filed for divorce in February 2021 after months of rumors that their marriage was on the brink of collapse.

Kanye and Justin, both devout Christians struggling with their mental health, have been friends for years.

When Justin and Hailey visited Kanye at his Wyoming ranch in the summer of 2020, it was rumored that they had gone there at the request of Kourtney Kardashian to help Kanye save his marriage to Kim.

After Kim filed for divorce, Kanye repeatedly begged her publicly to give their relationship another chance and reunite their family.

When Kim, 41, began dating Saturday Night Live lothario Pete Davidson, 28, Kanye started an increasingly lively feud with the new couple.

Pete and Kim split in August after a nine-month romance, prompting Kanye to post a meme of a headline declaring Pete dead.

“If Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause trouble with the kids. He tries to divide and rule. He can’t help it,’ a Page six said a source after the breakup with Pete.

“Kim is a very devoted mother and her children will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.’

Justin recently returned to the stage after having to cancel a string of summer shows when he suffered from a shingles complication, Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The illness left Justin with temporary facial paralysis which he showed on Instagram in June as he apologetically explained why he had to cancel the concerts.

By the end of July, however, he had recovered enough to make his big return to the stage on July 31 at Italy’s outdoor Lucca Summer Festival.

