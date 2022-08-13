Justin Bieber shares fun behind-the-scenes photos as he resumes his Justice World tour

<!–

Justin Bieber shares some photos of his behind-the-scenes life on Instagram.

Some of the funniest and most relaxed photos are from a private performance the 28-year-old singer took at a superhero-themed party.

Photos taken by Rory Kramer, the Yummy singer’s personal photographer, were posted to Instagram early Saturday morning showing Justin taking the stage and posing for several snaps in a Spider-Man costume.

BTS: Justin Bieber, 28, has shared some fun photos by his personal photographer, Rory Kramer, on social media after resuming his Justice World Tour

It is not clear when the photos were taken. Hailey, 25, decided to dress as one of Spidey’s greatest foes – The Punisher – in a form-fitting unitard with a skull on the torso.

The influencer styled her hair into a ponytail using a hair clip.

In some of the snaps, the Grammy winner appeared to be putting on his own version of The Masked Singer, wearing the mask while performing on a comic book themed stage.

Spider-Man: The Yummy Singer Dressed Up As Spider-Man For A Private Performance

Costume Time: While Justin dressed up as the webbed wonder, Hailey decided to get decked out in the form of nemesis The Punisher

Anniversary: ​​The young couple, who seems very much in love, will soon be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary

Justin posed with several people at the private soiree, some dressed up, some not.

He and Hailey were shown smiling broadly as the MTV Music Award winner enjoyed some popcorn while his wife sipped a cocktail.

Other photos show the young couple sharing romantic moments later in the evening.

Medical Complications: Both Hailey and Justin have faced medical complications this year. Hailey was hospitalized in March after a mini-stroke. Justin had to postpone tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June

Masked Singer: Justin appeared to be enjoying his version of The Masked Singer, performing at the superhero themed party with his mask on

Justin and Hailey will soon be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

Each has gone through some medical complications this year.

In March, Rhode’s founder was rushed to hospital after suffering what doctors called a mini-stroke caused by a small blood clot in the brain. The condition was caused by a small hole in her heart, which is now closed.

Justin, who was on his Justice World Tour, had to cancel dates indefinitely after suffering from facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

He announced he would be resuming the tour in July and has posted a video of his recent concert in Finland.

Fine shape: It’s unclear when the photos were taken, but the Love Yourself artist appears to be in fine shape

Private party: The Peaches singer posed with several guests at the private party

Friends: The hitmaker seemed to enjoy sharing a warm hug with one friend, while enjoying fooling around with another