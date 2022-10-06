Justin Bieber postpones the remainder of his Justice World Tour until 2023 amid health battle

Justin Bieber has postponed the rest of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health during his battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which has left him with partial facial paralysis.

After postponing several shows on the North American leg of his tour after being diagnosed with the neurological condition, the 28-year-old pop star performed seven live shows.

Despite his best efforts to trudge through, the Grammy winner has made the difficult decision to take the rest of the year off to recover. TMZ.

Last month, after a performance in Brazil, the Baby singer took to Instagram to tell fans: “After I came off the stage, I was overwhelmed by exhaustion and I realize that I must now make my health the priority.

“So I’m going to stop touring for a while. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better,” he explained.

Justin had resumed his world tour in Italy on July 31 after a nearly two-month hiatus due to his health issues, performing a total of seven performances culminating in Rock In Rio on September 4 before making the decision to walk away.

He said: ‘After rest and consultation with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I did six live shows, but it really took a toll on me.

“Last weekend I was at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people of Brazil.”

Hailey Bieber’s husband also talked about his battle with facial paralysis, which is why he canceled weeks-long dates earlier this summer.

He wrote: “Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left my face partially paralyzed.

“As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.”

In June, the pop star revealed he’s afraid to eat after contracting temporary facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome just days after being forced to cancel dates on his Justice World Tour, and he’s been asking fans for him. to pray.

He took to Instagram again on Friday, June 10, to share a three-minute video explaining the diagnosis, which is a complication of shingles that can lead to facial paralysis.

Justin’s right eye couldn’t blink and the right side of his face didn’t move as he started the video and said, ‘Hi everyone Justin here, I just wanted to update you on what was going on’

“Of course, as you can probably tell from my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it’s from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has left my face paralyzed,” Justin continued.

Justin later posted a sad update on his Instagram story when he wrote: ‘It’s getting harder and harder to eat which is extremely frustrating, please pray for me [tearing up emoji]’

According to the Mayo Clinicthe hearing loss and facial paralysis associated with Ramsay Hunt syndrome is temporary, but can become permanent.

Days before the reveal on Tuesday, June 7, the artist had announced that he was postponing the “next few shows” of his seven-part, 130-date Justice World Tour. ‘non-Covid related illness.’

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything I can to get better, but my illness is getting worse,” the 28-year-old pop star – who has 539.2 million followers on social media – wrote.

“It breaks my heart that I will have to postpone the upcoming shows (doctor orders). To all my people, I love you so much and I’m going to rest and get well.’