Justin Bieber performs in Budapest as he resumes his worldwide tour after partial facial paralysis

Pop star Justin Bieber performed shirtless in Budapest as he resumed his worldwide tour after recovering from the rare neurological condition, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which left half his face paralyzed.

Performing on day three of Sziget Festival 2022 on Friday night, the 28-year-old Sorry hitmaker set himself up confidently as he sang several hits from his six studio albums on stage under blue and green spotlights.

After ditching his oversized pink hoodie with a simple yellow smiley face with the word Drew in place of a mouth from his clothing brand Drew House, the singer put on quite the show without his shirt on.

While displaying more than 60 tattoos, including the huge cross on his waist, the Grammy winner wore an upside-down cap, diamond necklace and chunky white sneakers.

This is one of his first concert dates since his triumphant return to the stage earlier this month for his first concert since being delayed 14 dates after his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis.

At the Lucca Summer Festival, Bieber delivered a speech about racism between songs while headlining the Piazza Napoleon stage in Tuscany, Italy. in addition to expressing gratitude to fans for having his ‘back’.

“Guys, I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back, so good to be here,” Bieber said.

“As some of you know, the Justice Tour is about equality, it’s about justice for everyone, no matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your height, your ethnicity – we are all the same and we are all one. We know racism is bad and we know division is bad,” he continued.

Supermodel Hailey Bieber’s husband: “It’s wrong, but we’re here to be the difference makers and I want to thank you all for joining us on this tour. Let’s enjoy the rest of the night.’

Meanwhile, his wife shared an Instastory in which he performed with the caption: “One thing I know for sure, you can’t control this man.”

Justin also shared a video of himself and the 25-year-old IMG model arriving at the venue and participating in a pre-show ritual with his dancers, band and crew.

‘We are back. What a great, great night,” Bieber told the group.

‘Wow, I love you. This is the sexiest group of people I know. I am so thankful to be back. I love you all so much. I mean it when I say you are all sexy motherfuckers. Let’s go kill it!’

Hailey Baldwin, the wife of the Canadian crooner, posted an Instastory earlier this month in which he performed, captioning: “One thing I know for sure, you can’t restrain this man…”

Justin revealed on June 10 that the right side of his face was temporarily paralyzed after coming down with Ramsay Hunt, aka herpes zoster oticus.

Six weeks is a remarkable recovery for Bieber, as most RHS patients are reported to take five to 12 months to resolve their symptoms, and between 30-70 percent regain most functionality, depending on early diagnosis.

Fans may remember how the Attention singer once abruptly canceled the last 14 shows of his $256 million-grossing, six-leg 162 date Purpose World Tour in 2017 — but that was due to “depression, anxiety, and exhaustion.”