Justin Bieber models Drew House as Hailey flashes the flesh at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were spotted Thursday at a party for her boyfriend Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand.

The hot showbiz couple, known to their fans as ‘Jailey’, were spotted at one of the Los Angeles outposts of London club Soho House.

Hailey, 25, whose uncle is Alec Baldwin, flashed the flesh in a peekaboo black blazer dress that popped to show off her plunging neckline.

Her streamlined ensemble had open sides that allowed her to show off her sensationally slender midriff as she stepped it into the party.

The dress was cut high enough to show off Hailey’s giddy legs, which she sported in a pair of kinky black stockings.

She straightened her hair back, accentuated the look with sleek futuristic sunglasses and gave the affair a touch of glitter with earrings.

Kendall brandished a black leather handbag and topped off her latest party outfit with a boxy pair of shiny flats.

Meanwhile, Justin seized the opportunity for his own piece of brand promotion, bundled up in a hoodie from his Drew House brand.

The Baby Singer pulled the hood over a baseball cap and hoisted a pair of gaudy baggy acid-washed jeans.

Kendall launched 818 Tequila last February, naming it after the zip code she was born in, sparking a predictable row of cultural appropriation.

Friday’s party welcomed a star-studded guest list that included Kendall’s sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian and their “momager” Kris Jenner.

Justin recently returned to the stage after having to cancel a string of summer shows when he suffered from a shingles complication, Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The illness left Justin with temporary facial paralysis which he showed off on Instagram in June as he apologetically explained why he had to cancel the concerts.

By the end of July, however, he had recovered enough to make his big return to the stage on July 31 at Italy’s outdoor Lucca Summer Festival.

Hailey and Justin had an impromptu wedding at the New York courthouse in 2018, followed by a full Christian ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

“He’s still the person I want to rush back to. I may fly somewhere to get a job done, but I can’t wait to get back and hang out,” Hailey wrote recently in the September icon issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“And I feel it’s because of the effort put in on both sides. At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work.”

She noted that “ultimately, when kids come into the picture, that’s going to be a whole different season to navigate how to make that work.”

Hailey also shed light on how they dealt with their health crisis, including Justin’s facial paralysis and the mini-stroke Hailey suffered in March.

‘You’re not going to figure things out and get married, but get married and figure things out. I just think life is constantly changing,” explained the devout Christian.

Day by day, week by week, year by year. I think a perfect example of that over the past six months is that we’ve both had very serious health problems,” she said.

“You gotta figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say, “for better or worse.” As if that’s real!”’