Justin Bieber merchandise is pulled from H&M after the singer called the apparel ‘trash’

H&M has decided to close merchandise featuring Justin Bieber’s image from their stores, after the Canadian superstar called the clothes “trash.”

The Swedish retailer is removing items featuring the 28-year-old baby singer from their website and stores, according to a statement. obtained by FOX Businessafter Bieber urged fans not to buy it, saying he “didn’t approve.”

While the retail giant originally released a statement saying they were “following proper approval procedures,” Forbes reported that a new statement had been released, saying that “out of respect for the partnership and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online.”

Bieber let his fans know that he had nothing to do with H&M’s new merchandise collection that he will be seen in on Monday.

The Peaches hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories to slam the brand’s “trash” new items that feature his face, urging fans not to buy it because it wasn’t endorsed by him.

“I didn’t approve of any of the merchandise collection they put out at H&M…all without my permission and approval. SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you,” he wrote in the first slide.

Another text slide read, “The H&M merchandise they made of me is junk and I didn’t approve, don’t buy it.”

Justin also left a comment on the @jbiebertraacker Instagram page with photos of the merchandise that read, “If everyone finds out I didn’t endorse any of this merchandise, smh.”

The new clothing featuring Bieber’s face includes a sweater dress with a black and white photo of him and a canvas bag with several of his photos printed on it, among other merchandise.

Some other items also include the phrase “I miss you more than life,” a lyric from Bieber’s 2021 song Ghost.

In a statement to PeopleH&M replied: ‘As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.’

H&M has previously sold merchandise promoting the singer’s Purpose Tour in 2016, as well as a Justin Bieber Stadium Tour line in 2017, which was promoted by the Baby singer at the time, according to Rush.

And in 2020, they released a collection inspired by his album Changes, which received no public complaints from Bieber.

The Canadian hitmaker has his own set of merchandise for sale on his official website, including hoodies, t-shirts and sweatpants featuring his image and lyrics from his latest album Justice.

Justin also has his own clothing line called Drew – after his middle name – which he launched in 2019 with Ryan Good.

The line’s “Abous Us” page states, “drew house is a community, a place where you can be yourself and be loved, encouraged, safe and valued.”

Bieber regularly rocks his Drew label and was recently spotted wearing the brand’s hoodie on an outing with wife Hailey Bieber, 26.

The pair looked effortlessly cool after a hot pilates class on Dec. 17, with Justin sporting a blue hoodie with Drew House’s signature yellow smiley face.