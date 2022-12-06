Justin Bieber launches a new water brand at the Qatar World Cup

<!–

Justin Bieber launched a watermark during the World Cup in Qatar.

The 28-year-old pop star founded premium alkaline water company Generosity to provide refreshments to Middle Eastern match attendees via refillable fountains in an effort to “protect the people.”

‘I want the world to have access to the best water. I also want countries to know how best to protect their people. The overuse of plastic hurts us, we need to be more sustainable,” he said.

Generosity’s goal is to not only provide consumers with the best water for their bodies, but also to reduce the use of single-use plastics with their refillable water fountains.

“By simply connecting to a local water source, Generosity can process and deliver its premium alkaline water through these micro-hydration infrastructures.”

The Peaches hitmaker is said to have visited Qatar and met with Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the sister of the country’s emir before the brand launched.

Sheikha said: ‘I have participated in beach clean-up efforts in Qatar for years and have seen firsthand the effect pollution has on our natural environment.

“Through initiatives like those from Generosity and the Supreme Committee, and projects like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Art Water Bottles, which bring together the global artistic community to advocate for a more sustainable future, we are all encouraged to play our part during the World Cup and beyond. .’

According to reports, 150 fountains have been installed around the stadium and the founder explained that the sustainability factor has always been the main ‘goal’ of the project.

In a statement, company founder Micah Cravalho said: “Developing Generosity Water as a sustainable water company has always been the goal. We strive to be the global leader in water technology and provide consumers with refillable products as an alternative to single-use packaging.”

The superstar has made an effort to give back after his rise to fame in 2008. He is one of the most honorary supporters of the Make-A-Wish foundation and has granted 260 wishes.

The singer is also an active member of the mental health movement and with the help of singer Ariana Grande, their single Stuck With U raised $3.5 million for the First Responders Children’s Foundation.