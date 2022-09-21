Justin Bieber keeps his head down during date with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber kept his head down when he went out on Tuesday night with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The 28-year-old Sorry crooner wore a Drew hoodie and baggy jeans while his 25-year-old sweetheart looked stunning in a black crop top and miniskirt with high-heeled boots at Lavo in West Hollywood.

This comes after Selena Gomez’s ex canceled concert tour dates due to exhaustion after suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

On Tuesday, Justin turned pale as he descended the stairs of a restaurant.

The Canadian pop singer wore a bright pink sweatshirt that read Drew in yellow and black on the front. Drew is his middle name and also the name of his clothing company.

The hoodie was worn over a black hat.

Hailey shone as she emphasized her very tight supermodel figure with a tight crop tp and mini skirt with boots and a jacket.

Her hair was worn and she was nicely made up with red lipstick as she put on slim black sunglasses and carried a cobalt blue purse.

Earlier this month, Justin, meanwhile, suspended his world tour after “exhaustion.”

The singer revealed via social media that he is taking a step back from touring to focus on his health.

Justin – who had previously been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition – said on his Instagram story: ‘Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left my face partially paralyzed. .

“As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.

“After rest and consultation with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour. I did six live shows, but it really took a toll on me.

“Last weekend I was at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people of Brazil. After I stepped off the stage, exhaustion overcame me and I realized that I must now make my health the priority. So I’m going to stop touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get well.”

Justin and Hailey’s marriage seems better than ever. Last week they celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary.

Bieber praised his wife Hailey as his “best friend” on the anniversary.

The pop star and Hailey secretly tied the knot, and Justin has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his wife.

Alongside a black and white photo of them together, Justin wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my best friend and wife @haileybieber .. thank you for making me better in every way.”

Hailey also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Instagram, describing Justin as the “most beautiful person” she’s ever met.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, the model wrote: ‘Married 4 years to you. the most beautiful person I’ve ever known… the love of my life. Thank God for you. [heart emoji].’