Justin Bieber is named at the baseball in commentator blunder

Commentator Bob Costas mixed up his Biebers during Game 2 of the New York Yankees series against the Cleveland Guardians Friday afternoon.

In the bottom of the sixth, Costas Cleveland-pitcher Shane Bieber called Justin Bieber after throwing a pitch.

“Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch,” Costas said.

About 10 seconds and a throw later, Costas realized his mistake by saying, ‘Did I actually call Shane Bieber Justin Bieber?

“I swore that wouldn’t happen. I’m sure this isn’t the first time that’s happened in his life.’

Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees in Game Two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium

Shane was called Justin Bieber on Friday when commentator Bob Costas mixed up his Biebers

In fact, it’s not the first time it’s happened, something that both Shane and Justin have mocked before.

Years ago, Justin was seen in a Native American sweater with the text “not Shane Bieber” on the back. The jersey also featured Shane Bieber’s actual number 57.

Shane Bieber also sported a jersey that read “not Justin” on the back, as the two seemed to have a good laugh about the situation.

Justin Bieber wore a ‘Not Shane Bieber’ jersey for a day out on his bike in 2019

Justin’s jersey came after Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber wore a ‘Not Justin’ uniform

Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians throws against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Progressive Field on August 25, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio

The two Biebs were first linked in early August after Topps accidentally named Shane “Justin” on his baseball card.

Justin, 25, responded to the joke and took to Twitter, saying, “I feel like we have a special bond.”

In terms of the actual game, Bieber threw five and two third innings before being eliminated. He struckout seven batters and gave up a two-run homerun to Giancarlo Stanton.

Catcher Austin Hedges set up in the low outside corner, but Shane Bieber left a 93 fastball. Stanton drove it to the opposite field and to the right field seats for his 10th homer in 20 postseason games.

Two years ago, Bieber gave up a two-run homerun in the first to judge in the wildcard opener, a 12-3 Yankees win.

The teams will face each other again on Saturday after Cleveland’s win today.