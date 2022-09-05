Justin Bieber goes shirtless as he delivers the hits at Rock In Rio… following cancelation rumors

The public was reportedly abuzz with rumors that Justin Bieber would cancel his main headliner slot on day three of the first weekend of Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival.

The thousands of Belieber fans who chose that particular show, out of the festival’s seven dates spanning two weekends, were relieved to see the pop superstar emerge from the shadows and take the stage for the show.

And while the Never Say Never pop superstar started the show in a white T-shirt with black and white baggy pants, it wouldn’t be long before he went shirtless, much to the delight of his young fans.

Headliner: Justin Bieber, 28, delivered the hits when he performed as the main headliner of day three of the first weekend of the Rock In Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday

The show started with an opening video, complete with a digital version of Bieber seemingly appearing in space, then flying through the sky, through fields, where he would befriend a butterfly.

As the clip continued its trippy feel, the singer-songwriter provided in-depth commentary talking about “how life is complicated, scary and difficult,” while adding that it’s also “beautiful, exciting and breathtaking.”

It ends with the background music building in intensity: “We’re all in this together, but from my journey can help you, it’s all good, I love you people,” he concluded, to the cheers of the massive crowd.

It was at this point that the lights came on and the band kicked off in the show opener, Someone, from its most recent Justice studio album.

Pop candies: The pop superstar made a few dress changes during the show, but each time ended up shirtless, much to the delight of his young fans

Opener: Bieber kicked off the show with Somebody, from his most recent Justice studio album

Bringing the hits: He would go on to deliver songs like Hold On, Deserve You and and Holy, and then the shirt went off and the backup dancers stormed the stage for What Do You Mean?

Wearing a white baseball cap backwards and dark sunglasses added to his ensemble, the Canadian-born star chose not to get too intense with the first few songs.

He would go on to deliver songs like Hold On, Deserve You and and Holy, then the shirt came off and the backup dancers stormed onto the stage for What Do You Mean?, which is off his studio album Purpose (2015).

More recent charmers such as Yummy and Changes led to the hit Love Yourself.

The pop star eventually slipped into black pants, a puffer jacket and a pink hat during the set, to go with his white sneakers.

But then again, he would soon go shirtless, which was sure to be a hit with the Beliebers, the name his hardcore fans are called.

Bieber closed the set with the combination of three songs from Intentions, Boyfriend and Baby, then left the stage. After roars from the crowd, he reappeared to do two encore numbers: Peaches and Everyone.

Body Ink: By shedding his shirt, the Sorry star showed off his array of tattoos

Audience Approval: More recent charmers like Yummy and Changes led to the hit Love Yourself

Change it up: The pop star eventually slipped into black pants, a puffer jacket and a pink hat during the set, to go with his white sneakers

Out with a bang: Bieber closed the set with the combination of three songs from Intentions, Boyfriend and Baby, then left the stage but would return for an encore

The Justice World Tour is in support of his fifth and sixth studio albums Changes (2020) and Justice (2021)

The round was originally scheduled to begin May 14, 2020 in Seattle and to conclude on September 26, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, those original plans and dates were postponed to 2021 and later to 2022.

After all the scrapped plans and false starts, Bieber finally embarked on the Justice World Tour on February 18 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Earlier in the summer, Bieber canceled some of his North American shows and performances scheduled for late June and early July.

It would be revealed on his Instagram page that the cancellations were due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis.

“For those frustrated with my cancellations of the following shows, I’m just physically unable to do them,” Bieber said on Instagram. “There’s complete paralysis on this side of my face.”

When he returned to live performances in late July, there was more talk that he would cancel the Rock In Rio show and others. He would eventually live up to Rock In Rio, but Siv Telegram Media reports that he will cancel the shows that follow in South America. So far there has been no official announcement from Team Bieber.

Encore: Bieber and his band did Peaches and Everyone as an encore with two songs

Cancel Rumors: There were rumors that Bieber would cancel the Rock In Rio show and others that followed due to his mental health issues