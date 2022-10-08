Justin Bieber 'has ended his friendship with Kanye West' after scathing social media rant at Hailey

Justin Bieber has reportedly ended his longtime friendship with Kanye West in support of his wife Hailey.

The news comes after rapper Ye, 45, took to Instagram to post a now-deleted rant branding the model ‘Drake’s girl’, despite her four-year marriage to Justin.

He also accused her of getting a nose job in the bizarre post, which reportedly forced the Purpose singer, 28, to cut ties and stand by his wife.

Cut ties: Justin Bieber, 28, has reportedly ended his close friendship with Kanye West after the rapper posted a scathing social media rant against Justin’s wife Hailey

According to TMZJustin believes that his former friend ‘has gone too far to continue their friendship’.

A source told the publication that both Hailey and her husband believe that Ye crossed the line when the latter decided to stand by his wife.

“Justin has always been and sensitive to Kanye’s issues, but this time he needs to distance himself,” they explained.

Another feud for Ye? The rapper, 45, took to Instagram to troll the model, 25, after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his White Lives Matter shirts

Taunts Drake and Justin Bieber: While the supermodel, 25, has been happily married to pop star Justin since 2018, the 45-year-old famous rapper apparently called her Drake’s ‘girl’

In the social media tirade against Hailey, Ye shared an Entertainment Tonight article published back in 2016 titled: ‘Getting serious? Drake wears Hailey Baldwin’s ‘H’ necklace after Date Night.

Writing to Justin in the caption, he said: ‘Get your girl before I get mad, you [supposed] to be my friend right. You weren’t there when the Kardashians kidnapped my kids.’

Ye has made repeated claims that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian ‘kidnapped’ their daughter Chicago when she threw the youngster a secret birthday party in January this year and refused to tell him where it was.

While Kim – who co-parents North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three with the rapper – has denied the claim.

Trolling: West also shared a screenshot of an E! News article discussing Bieber’s support for Karefa-Johnson with the caption ‘Wait, am I canceled again??? Justin let me know’

Surgery: Kanye accused Hailey of having a rhinoplasty, despite the model denying cosmetic surgery on her nose

He also called Hailey ‘nose job Hailey Baldloose’ in another post, despite the model claiming she has never had cosmetic surgery on her nose.

Before sharing a screenshot of an E! News article discussing Hailey’s support for Karefa-Johnson headlined ‘Wait, am I canceled again??? Justin, let me know.’

The comments section was flooded with confused fans, many of whom wrote that Justin Bieber, who is battling Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, ‘doesn’t deserve this’.

The attack was a result of Hailey defending Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Offensive: West recently hit out at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who called her Season 9 collection by YZY ‘offensive’ and ‘violent’ – with Hailey jumping to her defense

‘They do’: Controversy began when rapper wore White Lives Matter T-shirt to his Paris Yeezy show

Ye came after the fashion writer on social media after she spoke negatively about his recent Yeezy fashion show and labeled his decision to wear ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirts as ‘hurtful’.

The rapper poked fun at Gabriella’s performance in response, posting a photo of her and writing: ‘I KNOOOOOOW ANNA [Wintour] HAAAATES THESE BOOTS. This is not a fashion person. You are talking about Ye. I’m talking about you. Ask Trevor Noah.’

But to show her solidarity with Gabriella, Hailey took to her Instagram stories to write: ‘My respect for you runs deep my friend!

‘To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honour, the kindest. the most talented. the funniest. the smartest,’ she concluded.

And she wasn’t the only one to do so, as Gigi Hadid – who is now engaged in a vicious war of words with Ye – branded him a ‘bully’ and a ‘joke’ while defending the Vogue editor.

‘You wish you had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea, haha ​​… If there is actually a point to any of your shit, she might be the only person who can save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should deter anyone from voicing their opinion..? Laugh out loud. You are a bully and a joke,’ Gigi wrote.

Ye has since deleted the scathing posts from her Instagram, which boasts 18 million followers.

Anger: And Hailey wasn’t the only one to do so as Gigi Hadid – who is now embroiled in a vicious war of words with Ye – branded him a ‘bully’ and a ‘joke’ as he defended the Vogue editor