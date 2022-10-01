Justin Bieber dotes on wife Hailey Bieber’s toddler niece as the couple step out in Studio City

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were spotted on an afternoon stroll in Studio City earlier on Friday.

The Beauty And A Beat singer, 28, and supermodel, 25, opted for comfort on a day out with the Rhode founder’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, 29, and her toddler.

The talented performer was seen holding the baby in his arms and at one point placing a loving kiss on her head during the family outing.

Family outing: Justin Bieber, 28, and wife Hailey Bieber, 25, were spotted in Los Angeles earlier on Friday

Justin kept his look casual and simple while enjoying the warm California weather, wearing Bode shorts and a white Casablanca Racing short sleeve tee.

The peaches hitmaker added a pair of white slip-ons that he easily paired with long white ankle socks.

The star added a black Nike cap on top of his hair which he chose to wear backwards.

During the outing, Justin was seen lovingly carrying Hailey’s niece in his arms as they walked through the bustling city streets.

Cute! The Peaches singer was pictured with his wife’s baby, Alaia Baldwin, as they enjoyed a Friday afternoon outing together

Adorable: The talented performer was spotted placing a quick kiss on the toddler’s head as they crossed a street

Loving: The star seemed more than happy to help and hold Alaia’s toddler as they walked down the street

Hailey was in fashion for the Friday afternoon outing with her loved ones and put on comfortable, baggy brown pants.

She added a white crop top to show off her toned abs, and threw on a faux leather jacket.

The businesswoman put on a pair of white and black sneakers to make walking around the city easy and simple.

The beauty had a black tote bag slung over her left shoulder with the word Strand on the front, representing the Strand Bookstore in New York City.

Her hair was up in a messy bun, with a pair of small gold earrings. Hailey also wore black sunglasses to protect her eyes under the hot sun.

Alaia opted for a pop of color and wore a bright pink one-piece ensemble. She wore a pair of open-toed sandals and had a black shoulder bag slung over her shoulder. An off-white sweater hung over her arm in case the afternoon got a little chilly.

Having fun: Justin was all smiles as he played with Hailey’s young niece as they enjoyed an afternoon stroll

Baby fever: Hailey was also pictured with her sister’s baby on the late afternoon excursion

During Friday’s outing in the busy city, Justin was spotted happily holding Hailey’s niece in his arms. At one point, he was spotted putting a kiss on the baby’s head.

Hailey also took her turn to hold the toddler, while the Love Yourself singer sent a smile to the baby.

The supermodel opened up during an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this year in February.

“I think we would ideally try it in the coming years. But there’s a reason they call it trying, right?’ she declared.

‘You don’t know how long that process will take. Definitely no kids this year. That would be a bit hectic, I think,” the Vogue model added.

Future Family: In an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier this year in February, Hailey said, ‘I think we’d ideally try it in the next few years’

Enjoying the afternoon: Hailey and Justin seemed to be in a good mood as they enjoyed quality family time together

A recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast officially aired on Wednesday. The entrepreneur opened up about her relationship with Justin.

She also addressed the mild rage and allegations that have been leveled over Hailey for taking the singer from his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

“I can say, period, I was never with him when he was dating anyone. That’s the end of it,’ the The founder of Rhode stated.

The former Disney channel star jumped to her own TikTok shortly after the episode aired due to the backlash Hailey received.

During a live stream, Selena slammed some harsh comments from fans. “All I have to say is that it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that’s all about kind words because that’s exactly what I want,” she said, referring to her brand, Rare Beauty.

“If you support Rare, I can’t thank you enough, but know that you also represent what it means. And that is, words are important. Really important.’

New podcast: An episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that recently aired on Wednesday, where the model opened up about her relationship with Justin and the issues surrounding his ex, Selena Gomez

Stop Backlash: Selena went to livestream on her TikTok to make harsh comments after Hailey’s podcast interview, calling for ‘kind words’

Shortly before the podcast episode aired, Hailey was seen making a show-stopping appearance in Paris during Fashion Week earlier Tuesday.

The talented beauty made a special guest appearance to watch the Yves Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in the heart of the beautiful city.

Hailey chose to wear a short baby pink mini skirt, showing off her long tan legs. She added a matching cropped jacket to complete her stylish ensemble for the star-studded event.

The businesswoman slipped into a pair of chic black heels while carrying a black handbag from the luxury brand.