Justin Bieber CANCELS world tour due to physical and mental health issues after facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has canceled his Justice World Tour due to physical and mental health issues just weeks after resuming it while recovering from facial paralysis.

The 28-year-old Canadian superstar took advantage of his Instagram story to make the difficult announcement, as he thanked his fans for their support during his battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome and stated that he needs to focus on himself before he returns. occurs.

Performing in Brazil this weekend, he got candid when he wrote: “After coming off the stage, exhaustion overcame me and I realize that I must now make my health the priority.

Sad: Justin Bieber canceled his Justice World Tour due to physical and mental health issues just weeks after recovering from facial paralysis

“So I’m going to stop touring for a while. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get well.”

Justin had resumed his world tour in Italy on July 31 after a nearly two-month hiatus due to his health concerns