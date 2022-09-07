Justin Bieber cancels Australian tour due to physical and mental health issues

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Justin Bieber has suspended his world tour after ‘exhaustion’, including his Australian dates.

The 28-year-old pop star postponed a series of concerts earlier this year after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare neurological condition that left him suffering from facial paralysis – and Justin has now revealed via social media that he is stepping back from touring. to focus on his health.

The singer – who performed in Brazil this weekend – said on his Instagram Story: “Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left my face partially paralyzed.

Justin Bieber has suspended his world tour after ‘exhaustion’, including his Australian dates

“As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour. After rest and consultation with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I did six live shows, but it really took a toll on me.

“Last weekend I was at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people of Brazil. After I stepped off the stage, exhaustion overcame me and I realized that I must now make my health the priority.

So I’m going to stop touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better. (sic)”

Justin made the announcement on his Instagram page

Justin also thanked his fans for their recent support.

He wrote: ‘I have been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support during all of this! I love you all dearly!”

Earlier this year, Justin shared his experience with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a video message, the pop star showed how the virus had paralyzed half of his face.

He then said, “As you can see, this eye does not blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move.’