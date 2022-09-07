WhatsNew2Day
Justin Bieber cancels Australian tour due to physical and mental health issues

Justin Bieber cancels Australian tour due to physical and mental health issues after battle with facial paralysis

By Jade Watkins for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:18, September 7, 2022 | Updated: 03:25, September 7, 2022

Justin Bieber has suspended his world tour after ‘exhaustion’, including his Australian dates.

The 28-year-old pop star postponed a series of concerts earlier this year after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome – a rare neurological condition that left him suffering from facial paralysis – and Justin has now revealed via social media that he is stepping back from touring. to focus on his health.

The singer – who performed in Brazil this weekend – said on his Instagram Story: “Earlier this year I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left my face partially paralyzed.

“As a result of this illness, I was unable to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour. After rest and consultation with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I did six live shows, but it really took a toll on me.

“Last weekend I was at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people of Brazil. After I stepped off the stage, exhaustion overcame me and I realized that I must now make my health the priority.

So I’m going to stop touring for now. I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better. (sic)”

Justin also thanked his fans for their recent support.

He wrote: ‘I have been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support during all of this! I love you all dearly!”

Earlier this year, Justin shared his experience with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

In a video message, the pop star showed how the virus had paralyzed half of his face.

He then said, “As you can see, this eye does not blink. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move.’

