Justin Bieber wears a tie-dye hoodie as he enjoys a fall dinner in LA

International pop superstar Justin Bieber was spotted on Saturday for a night out in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer bundled up in a tie-dye hoodie with a peace sign as he stepped out on a fall night.

Although he was single that night, he was spotted walking hand in hand with his wife Hailey down a sun-drenched street the day before.

Justin has returned to the stage after having to cancel a string of summer shows when he developed a shingles complication, Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The illness left Justin with temporary facial paralysis which he showed off on Instagram in June as he apologetically explained why he had to cancel the concerts.

By the end of July, however, he had recovered enough to make his big return to the stage on July 31 at Italy’s outdoor Lucca Summer Festival.

Hailey and Justin had an impromptu wedding at the New York courthouse in 2018, followed by a full Christian ceremony in South Carolina the following year.

“He’s still the person I want to rush back to. I may fly somewhere to get a job done, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out,” Hailey wrote recently in the September icon issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“And I feel like that’s because of the effort put in on both sides. At the end of the day, he’s my best friend, but it still takes a lot of work to make it work.”

She noted that “ultimately, when kids come into the picture, that’s going to be a whole different season to navigate how to make that work.”

Hailey also shed light on how they coped with their health crises, including Justin’s facial paralysis and the mini-stroke Hailey suffered in March.

‘You’re not going to figure things out and get married, but get married and figure things out. I just think life is constantly changing,” explained the devout Christian.

Day by day, week by week, year by year. I think a perfect example of that over the past six months is that we’ve both had very serious health problems,” she said.

“You gotta figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say, “for better or worse.” As if that’s real!”’