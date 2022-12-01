Justin Bieber and mother Pattie head to Churchome service in Beverly Hills

<!–

He was spotted entering the studio earlier today amid rumors that his next studio album is on the way.

But Justin Bieber took Wednesday night off from work when he went to church with his mother Pattie.

The 28-year-old pop superstar stopped by the celeb-friendly Churchome in Beverly Hills while rocking a casual set of colorful sweaters.

Apparently missing from the outing was his wife Hailey Bieber, who was recently featured on one of the covers of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 issue.

Worship time: Justin Bieber, 28, and his mother Pattie arrived Wednesday evening at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills for Churchome services

Justin and his mother were seen getting out of a matte white luxury car before being escorted into the Saban Theater by his security.

He was dressed casually and comfortably in a swirling blue and coral hoodie, reminiscent of a yin and yang symbol.

He paired the colorful sweatshirt with a more muted set of gray Gallery Dept. sweatpants with black patches lower on the legs.

The hitmaker pulled his pants down so far that his white underwear was exposed on his way to the Saban Theater, where the church services were held, causing his sweatpants to bunch up.

He completed his look with a white toque and a nondescript pair of light gray trainers.

Pattie contrasted her son with a cool biker-style black leather jacket.

She wore it over a black ribbed sweater and relaxed jeans that were faded at the knees.

The famous mom wore her long dark brown hair parted in the middle and she carried a studded black handbag that complemented her coat.

The two attended Churchome services after selecting the group as his new church house after previously being associated with Hillsong.

The two churches share a similar commitment to appealing to young parishioners, and both are known for attracting celebrities.

However, Justin admitted last year that he had left Hillsong after Pastor Carl Lentz – with whom the Sorry singer spent a lot of time outside of church – was exposed as a womanizer.

After Lentz stepped down, Justin made the lookalike Churchome — who was frequented by his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez — his new place of worship.

Justin is currently rumored to be working on JB7, a possible title for his next studio album and a follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2021 album Justice.

A potential lead single for the album, the Don Toliver featuring Honest, was released on April 29.

Back in May, Billboard reported that Justin had been in touch with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and suggested a possible collaboration with John Mayer on his upcoming LP.

New Music: Justin is rumored to be currently working on JB7, a possible title for his next studio album and a follow up to his critically acclaimed 2021 album Justice