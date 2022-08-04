Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead stars reacting to Brittney Griner’s 9-year prison sentence

Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday when it was announced that Brittney Griner had been sentenced to nine years in prison for bringing a marijuana monkey into the country in February.

Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities who expressed their dismay in several social media posts posted shortly after news of the conviction broke.

‘THIS HURTS,’ Bieber, 28, posted his Instagram Stories. “If anyone knows anything I can help, let me know.”

Farrow, 77, called the verdict “heartbreaking” as she tweeted: “The Russian judge ignored everything Britney Griner had said. He sentenced her to 9 years in a “penal colony”. For carrying 2 vaping cartridges – medically prescribed. damn. Heartbreaking.’

Meanwhile, Cohen tweeted in capital letters, “BRING BRITTNEY HOME.” He added an American flag and prayer hands emoji.

Monty Python actor Eric Idle tweeted: ‘Brittney Griner: Basketball star gets nine years in prison for drug possession.

“So to invade a neighboring country it would take about 90,000 years for Putin on the same scale.”

Author Greg Olear tweeted: ‘Brittney Griner is a hostage. This is kidnapping, sanctioned by Putin’s government.”

However, not everyone shared the same view when comedian Tim Young wrote: “Brittney Griner is not a political prisoner…she was carrying illegal drugs in Russia and was arrested – there is nothing ‘political’ about that.”

Griner, a WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling on Thursday by a judge who rejected her claim that she brought in the drugs accidentally. maximum 10 years imprisonment.

President Biden immediately denounced the verdict, claiming she had been “unjustly detained” — despite her plea of ​​guilty. She said it was an “honest mistake” and that the drugs must have ended up in her purse “accidentally”.

In a statement immediately after the sentencing, Biden said: “Russia is wrongly holding Brittney. It is unacceptable and I call on Russia to release her immediately so that she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates.”

He said he would continue to work “tirelessly” to follow “every avenue possible” to bring her and Paul Whelan – another American imprisoned in Russia – home.

Griner, 31, was arrested at the Moscow airport in February and has been incarcerated ever since, despite unsuccessful attempts by the White House to negotiate her release.

On Thursday, she sat in the defendant’s cage in the courtroom throughout the proceedings, relying on an interpreter to whisper to her everything the judge had said.

Before the verdict was handed down, she begged for leniency and asked the court to take into account her good character.

A judge accepted her plea – found her guilty of drug possession and smuggling. They ruled that she committed the crimes on purpose – which she has denied.

She said she didn’t want to be seen as a political pawn and that it was a simple, “honest mistake” to bring the cannabis pen into the country.

‘Russia became my second home. I vividly remember coming out of the gym and all the little girls coming out and waiting for me. That kept me coming back here.

“I want to apologize to my team-mates, my club and the city for my mistake and the shame I brought.

“I also want to apologize to my parents, my siblings, Phoenix Mercury, the wonderful women of the WNBA and my wonderful husband back home.

“It was never my intention to hurt anyone, it was never my intention to endanger the Russian people, it was never my intention to break any laws.

‘I made an honest mistake and I hope your statement doesn’t end my life. I know everyone keeps talking about political pawn and politics… but I hope it’s far from this courtroom.

“It was not my intention to break Russian law. I did not conspire or intend to commit this crime.

‘I hope you can take into account all the documents, the character lists that have been sent in on my behalf.

‘This is my second home. All I wanted to do was win championships and make them proud,” she said. The State Department was in talks to secure Griner’s release as part of a deal that would also bring imprisoned American Paul Whelan home.

The deal has been on the table for weeks, but Russia has yet to agree.

US officials would not confirm reports of the release of Viktor Boult, a Russian criminal known as the ‘merchant of death’.

During closing arguments on Thursday, her lawyers pleaded for leniency.

“In sprinting there’s Usain Bolt, in Formula 1 it’s Michael Schumacher, in women’s basketball there’s Brittney Griner,” her lawyer Maria Blagovolina said.

Blagovolina, a partner at law firm Rybalkin Gortsunyan Dyakin and Partners, said if the court deems it necessary to punish her, Griner should be treated leniently.

Griner’s family say they are frustrated with the White House’s response to the situation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Russia has responded “in bad faith” to the US government’s offer, a counter-offer that US officials do not consider serious.

She declined to elaborate.

Griner admitted that vape cans of cannabis oil were in her luggage when she was arrested at an airport in Moscow.

But she insisted she had no criminal intent and that the jerry cans ended up in her luggage because she was packing in a hurry.

“I still don’t understand how they ended up in my bag,” she said.

Griner had been prescribed medical marijuana in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries, a treatment method common among elite athletes because it has fewer side effects than some pain relievers.

She played for a Russian women’s basketball team in the WNBA off-season.

As part of the deal, the White House proposed swapping Whelan and Griner, but not Mark Fogel – a teacher who was imprisoned in Russia in 2021 on suspicion of drug smuggling.

His family has begged the Biden government for help. Many have called for Griner’s release because marijuana is legal in the US.